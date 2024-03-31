As the 2023/24 English Premier League season nears its end, the battle for top-four and European spots intensified during Saturday’s matches. Newcastle started matchday 30 with Alexander Isak securing an early lead from a penalty but suffered a setback with captain Jamaal Lascelles’ injury.

West Ham capitalised, equalising, and then took the lead before halftime through Mohamed Kudus. Jarrod Bowen added West Ham’s third, and it looked like the Hammers were home and dry.

Isak’s second penalty brought Newcastle back into contention, and Harvey Barnes’ brace off the bench secured an improbable win, keeping Newcastle in the hunt for European slots.

Tottenham fought hard for a 2-1 comeback victory against Luton Town, with Tahiti Chong initially giving Luton the lead. An own goal from Issa Kabore and Son Heung-min’s late strike sealed victory for Spurs.

Aston Villa displayed professionalism with a 2-0 victory over an injury-hit Wolves side, with goals from Moussa Diaby and Ezri Konsa.

Manchester United aimed to keep up with the top four, but could only manage a draw against Brentford. Despite Mason Mount’s late opener, Kristoffer Ajer equalised for Brentford, leaving United trailing by eight points behind Tottenham and 11 behind Aston Villa in the race for fourth position.

In other matches, 10-man Burnley held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw, with Cole Palmer scoring twice for Chelsea. Fulham staged a late comeback to draw against Sheffield United, while Nottingham Forest earned a point to climb above Luton Town on the table.

Everton’s woes continued with an injury-time own goal from captain Seamus Coleman, handing Bournemouth a crucial win. With tight battles both at the top and bottom of the table, Sunday’s fixtures, particularly Manchester City versus Arsenal and Liverpool against Brighton, promise more goals and excitement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

