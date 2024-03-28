Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, paid tributes to the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, saying that his reign was impactful even though it was short.

Speaking when he paid a visit to the family at the Alarere residence of the late monarch in Ibadan, Mr Obasanjo said the deceased monarch exalted Yoruba traditional heritage with his carriage and mien while his reign lasted.

He was accompanied on the visit by Oyewale Fasawe and Gbenga Adewusi, among other dignitaries.

The late Olubadan died on 14 March, this year, barely 72 hours after the celebration of his second coronation anniversary.

In a statement by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the late Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, former President Obasanjo was quoted to have described the late Oba Balogun as a personal friend and that the visit to his family was a duty.

“The late Olubadan carried the position very well, he was Gbobaniyi. Naturally, we would have loved him to be around us for much longer, but God knows best. As it is said in Yoruba that ‘o wuni ka jeran pe lenu, oofa ona ofun o je.’ That is, as much as we want to hold the meat in our mouth, the drawer from our oesophagus won’t allow us.

“Assuming that death did not come when it came but a worse thing happened, what could have been our reaction? We thank God for him, it is not how long, but how well,” the former president said.

In his terse condolence message in the register, Mr Obasanjo wrote, “Kabiyesi Balogun, sleep in your creator’s bosom.”

Responding on behalf of the family consisting of two of the Oloris, Olayinka and Olufunmilayo, and few of the children, Bobajiro of Ibadanland and former Oyo State Head of Service, Tajudeen Aremu, said that what the former President did by the visit was a demonstration of genuine love.

“There’s nothing our late father can do for anybody now. He is no more in a position to offer anybody anything, either tangible or intangible. So, whatever anybody does for him now is not because of receiving anything in return from him, but out of deep love and concern.

“The family appreciates Your Excellency and it is our prayer that God will preserve you more for the country in general and for Yoruba in particular,” Mr Aremu added.

Welcoming him and his entourage earlier, the Ekerin Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade recalled that the former President was among the dignitaries that paid the late Olubadan visit before his coronation.

He added that his visit now after his death was a clear demonstration of the love that existed between the two of them.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah should repay him for the good deeds and love being showed to the family of the late Olubadan.

He also urged him not to make the visit a one off, but periodic, as a way of identifying with the family.

