The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Wednesday dismissed reports that there is a downward adjustment of price on petrol and diesel at its retail stations nationwide.

NNPC Ltd made the clarification in a statement by Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of the company.

There were reports that the ex-depot price crashed from N640 per litre to N630 per litre for independent marketers, while NNPC Ltd sold at N570 per litre.

But in his reaction, Mr Soneye said that the reports are false and urged Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

“The NNPC Limited wishes to clarify rumours suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at its retail stations nationwide.

“The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely,” Mr Soneye said.

NNPC Ltd reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country.

