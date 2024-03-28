Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has forwarded another list of 12 commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Aiyedatiwa had on 1 March sworn in six commissioners and some special advisers.

“The letter containing the list of the nominees was addressed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi,” Adeniyan said.

The nominees are Segun Ayerin, Olaolu Akindolire, Hamidu Takuro, Banji Ajaka, Boye Ologbese, Sunday Akinwalere, Lola Fagbemi, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye and Rasheed Badmus.

Others are Olayato Aribo, Adewale Akinlosotu and Gbenga Olaniyi.

Mr Adeniyan said the governor urged the Assembly to give immediate consideration to the confirmation of the nominees.

Some of the new nominees like Messrs Ajaka and Yusuf-Ogunleye served as commissioners in the immediate past administration of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, who was formerly the deputy governor to Mr Akeredolu, became the substantive governor of the state followimg the passing of the latter in a German hospital late last year.

Few weeks after he assumed office as Governor, Mr Aiyedatiwa dissolved the cabinet he inherited from his predecessor and appointed new persons, deemed to be his loyalists, to form his own cabinet.

The State House of Assembly is yet to set the date for the screening and confirmation of the new nominees.

(NAN)

