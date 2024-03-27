Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said that his administration would immediately begin the sale of rice to members of the public across the state at half price of the commodity to cushion the effect of the prevalent economic hardship.

The governor said that the sale of the commodity would begin with public servants across board, adding that it is the aspiration of his administration to return the purchasing power of public servants.

He spoke during the Special Iftar (Breaking of Fast) organised for the League of Imams and Alfas in the state at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta,

“We have decided to commence the sale of rice at the rate of 50 per cent of the actual price. We are going to commence with our civil servants. All our public servants across the board will buy rice at half the price.

“What is the reason behind selling to them? What we are trying to do is put them in the position they were before the inflation. The purchasing power that they seem to have lost because of inflation, we are putting them back in that position,” Mr Abiodun said.

The governor noted that a committee had been set up to oversee the sale of the commodity to residents, adding that selling at 50 per cent discount would enable his administration to continue to buy more to be sold to the people.

“We have set up a committee. That committee has come up with the modalities on how we will sell the grain so there won’t be issues.

“For residents who can’t afford to buy, those we call the poor, the elderly, and the vulnerable, we will be giving them the rice free of charge,” the governor added.

Mr Abiodun urged Muslim faithful to continue living a holy life even after fasting. He urged them to continue praying for themselves, the state, and the country.

The governor told the gathering that he would fulfill his promise to build a befitting secretariat for the League of Imams and Alfas, adding that the secretariat, when completed, would become the envy of other states.

He also noted that Nigerians will soon start enjoying the dividends of the President Tinubu-led administration with the gradual fall of the dollar, calling for more prayers for the president to succeed in his assignment.

While describing God as a deliberate God, the governor noted that it was a divine plan for both Lent and Ramadan to hold at the same time, to afford both Christians and Muslims the opportunity to pray to God for his mercies on the country.

Earlier, the Secretary of the League of Imams and Alfas, Tajudeen Adewunmi, commended Mr Abiodun for empowering eight Muslim youths monthly. He said the governor was a good person who doesn’t use his office to inflict pain on the people.

Special prayers were offered for the 72nd birthday celebration of Mr Tinubu, billed for 29 March, as the governor was also conferred the title of Ambassador of Peace in Islam at the event.

