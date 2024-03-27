There are indications that all may not be going as planned with activities leading to the selection of the next Olubadan following the death of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun.

According to tradition, the enthronement process for the next in line to the throne of the Olubadan was expected to begin immediately after the eighth-day prayer of the late Olubadan, which was held last week.

A meeting by the Olubadan advisory council, which was expected to have in attendance the next in line to the Olubadan throne, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, slated to hold on Tuesday, did not hold as planned.

At the planned meeting, Oba Olakulehin’s nomination was to be made by the Olubadan in council, and his nomination thereafter forwarded to the state governor.

However, there have been concerns regarding Oba Olakulehin’s health status as he has not been seen in public since the demise of the late Olubadan. He was also absent at the eighth-day prayer for the late Olubadan.

At the meeting convened by the Otun Olubadan, Rasheed Ladoja, billed to hold at Oja Oba on Tuesday, council members expected at the venue were absent as only Mr Ladoja himself was present.

Speaking with journalists, Mr Ladoja said other members of the Olubadan in council, who were absent, said the Olubadan-designate has not spoken to them. They have also not been able to ascertain his health condition.

He added that they were sceptical about whether he would be able to perform the roles of the Olubadan or not.

“The meeting was called for today and I am supposed to be the convener of the meeting. That is why I am here.

“He is also supposed to be here. But they want to make sure that he is ready, and when he is ready, he will be able to talk to them. I will call the meeting again anytime they are ready,” Mr Ladoja said.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the Council of Obas in Ibadan land had on Monday held a meeting from which High Chief Ladoja was excluded.

One of the council members, Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade, disclosed that they held a meeting at the same Oja Oba on Monday but the next-in-line to Olubadan throne, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, was absent.

Oba Ajibade said the next-in-line to the Olubadan’s throne cannot be nominated in absentia for approval by Governor Seyi Makinde.

He said nine of them, who were crowned kings, were present at the meeting except for Oba Olakulehin.

He also disclosed that the meeting was for Obas and not Chiefs, saying they are the Oba Advisory Council.

“Nine of us were in attendance. All of us are Royal Majesties. We are the Obas that the late Oba Lekan Balogun gave crowns to by the power conferred on him by our governor, Seyi Makinde.

“We are the Oba Advisory Council. We are not chiefs. The only Oba who was not present at the meeting was Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, and we cannot nominate him in his absence,” he said.

Oba Ajibade also stated that they had visited the house of Oba Olakulehin upon the demise of the late Olubadan but were told by his son, Sunbo Owolabi, that he was not around.

“We met his son, who told us that Baba was not around. We told him that anytime he is around, they should let us know in order for us to pay homage to him as the new Olubadan.

“Everybody knows what is going on in Ibadan. We know the next king. That is Baba Owolabi. He is the one that will become His Imperial Majesty,” he added.

He, however, disclosed that he was unaware of the meeting Mr Ladoja convened.

“I am not aware of any scheduled meeting. We, the Obas, met on Monday, and it was concluded that we will continue to wait till we see the new Oba,” Oba Ajibade said.

