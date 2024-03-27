Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, has called on state governments to subsidise the airfares of the 2024 Hajj for first-timers in their respective states.

Mr Ndume, who represents Borno South, made the call in a statement on Wednesday.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), on Sunday, increased the fee for the 2024 Hajj, citing the rising foreign exchange rate as the major reason for the increment.

About 49,000 pilgrims who had earlier paid the old fees of N4.9 million each to the commission are to pay an additional N1.9 million each on or before 28 March, while new registration has been fixed at N8.5 million

Reacting to the adjustment, Mr Ndume said it would be unfair on the part of the government and NAHCON to deny first-timers the right to perform the spiritual exercise, especially those who paid before the increment.

“I am calling on state governments to subsidise the fares by paying the extra fees of the first timers. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and it is unfair to deny first timers the right to perform this spiritual exercise, especially after they have already paid the old fee set by NAHCON.

“I do not think it is fair to ask them to pay almost N2 million again. Many of the pilgrims saved up the money for many years to enable them to participate in Hajj. You cannot deny such people the right to participate.

“I strongly believe that the right thing to do is to subsidise the fee and take the extra burden away from pilgrims, especially first timers who deserve to participate in this year’s Hajj exercise. We need to help” he said.

The senator bemoaned the increase in the Hajj fares.

He said the intended pilgrims should not be made to bear the consequences of such an increment.

“The sudden hike in the fees intending pilgrims are expected to pay by NAHCON is unfair. You cannot impose such on them. They had already paid for it ahead of time. If there are any changes, the burden should be on NAHCON and not on the intended pilgrims,” he said.

Mr Ndume therefore suggested that President Bola Tinubu should pay the increment rather than leaving the intended pilgrims to bear the consequences.

“Something urgent needs to be done about this. I call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve the payment of the extra fee as directed by NAHCON. This is the right thing to do in order to save the situation” Mr Ndume added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

