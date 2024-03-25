The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has once again increased the rate for the 2024 Hajj citing foreign exchange rate adjustment.

About 49,000 pilgrims who had earlier paid the old fees of N4.9 million each to the commission are to pay an additional N1.9 million each on or before 28 March, while new registration has been fixed at N8.5 million.

This rate adjustment was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the commission, Fatima Sanda-Usara, on Sunday.

Explaining the reason for the hike, the commission stated that the current rate of N1,474.00 to a dollar makes it imperative to make the adjustment.

According to the statement, about 49,000 intending pilgrims under the public quota paid N4.9 million to the commission when the naira was still at N897 to a dollar at the banks.

The commission stated that all efforts to maintain the existing fare have been futile, hence the decision to announce a new rate.

“With naira having appreciated to N1,474.00 to a dollar over the preceding week and after due consultation with stakeholders, coupled with NAHCON’s desire to ensure equitable spread of the Federal Government’s intervention to all the already registered pilgrims whose payments have been received, the Commission resolved that each pilgrim would now have to pay a balance of N1,918,032.91 in accordance with the current foreign exchange rate.

“Intending pilgrims that still wish to participate in the 2024 Hajj are by this release advised to proceed and pay a balance of N1,918,032.91 latest by 11:59 p.m. of 28th March 2024. The Commission will shut down its system by 29th March and no other payment would be accommodated after,” the statement reads in part.

For new registration for the 2024 Hajj, NAHCON said intending pilgrims from northern states are to pay N8.2 million, while those from the south are to pay N8.4 million.

This is the third increment by NAHCON in the past couple of months.

Initially, the fare was fixed at N4.5 million against the N2.9 million pilgrims paid in 2023. Recently, it was increased to N4.9 million and finally to N8.5 million for fresh registration and N6.8 million for pilgrims with deposit.

