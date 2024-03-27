An International Press Conference announcing the inaugural convening of the Climate Action Africa Forum (CAAF24) concluded on Friday at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards a sustainable future for Africa, according to officials.

The conference, a precursor to the upcoming Climate Action Africa Forum scheduled from 17-19 June, 2024, at the Landmark Events Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, brought together leaders, experts, and stakeholders from across the globe.

The forum’s main goal was to discuss how urgently the African continent needs sustainable development plans and climate-smart investments.

Under the theme, “Green Economies, Brighter Futures – Innovating and Investing in Africa’s Climate-Smart Development,” the International Press Conference provided a vibrant platform for insightful discussions, strategic collaborations, and impactful engagements.

This brought together an esteemed gathering of leaders, experts, and stakeholders to explore solutions to Africa’s pressing environmental challenges.

Event

The event kicked off with a welcome address by the Executive Director & Co-founder of Climate Action Africa, Grace Oluchi Mbah, who announced the commencement of event registration as 2 April, 2024, and made the national call for tech-driven solutions and innovations in the fields of emissions reduction, transportation, agriculture, energy, building, and construction to apply to participate in the deal room.

Providing insights to attendees on how innovative approaches and collaborative action are at the heart of CAAF24, she extended an opportunity to like-minded organizations who would like to partner by hosting side events and finally, a call for volunteers from across the continent.

“It’s no news that the world stands at a critical juncture, where decisive action is imperative to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change. Against this backdrop, CAAF24 is a pivotal platform for key stakeholders to engage in meaningful discourse, and forge collaborative pathways towards a greener, more sustainable future,” officials said.

Throughout the conference, distinguished speakers and thought leaders underscored the urgency of collective action in addressing Africa’s climate challenges.

Panel discussions delved into critical topics such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, biodiversity conservation, and climate finance, offering actionable insights and inspiring initiatives.

Taiwo Fashipe of Pi-CNG, acknowledged the critical role of cleaner energy solutions such as CNG in combating climate change and promoting sustainability.

“Our partnership with the Climate Action Africa Forum reaffirms our dedication to driving climate-smart initiatives. We remain steadfast in supporting endeavors like CAAF24 that advocate for a greener and more resilient future for Africa.”

As the International Press Conference concluded, it paved the way for the forthcoming CAAF24, where stakeholders will converge once again to translate ideas into action, forge strategic partnerships, and drive tangible progress towards a climate-smart Africa.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the National Council on Climate Change, Salisu Dahiru, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “CAAF24 holds immense promise in galvanising collective efforts towards a greener, more prosperous Africa. Let us seize this moment to drive meaningful change and secure a brighter future for generations to come.”

“At a critical crossroads in Africa’s pursuit of sustainable development, CAAF24 shines brightly, bringing the private and public sectors together and pointing the continent in the direction of a future characterized by resilience, prosperity, and environmental stewardship.”

Climate Action Africa Forum (CAAF) is a pioneering initiative dedicated to combating climate change and promoting sustainable development in Africa.

