As the appeal of a former commander of the rebel group Ulimo, of his

2022 war crimes conviction enters its final days, defence lawyers for Kunti Kamara

called on the three judge panel and nine jurors to overturn the conviction saying there is

a lack of evidence Mr Kamara committed the crimes.

According to Mr Kamara’s lawyers, his earlier sentence of life imprisonment should not be

upheld because the evidence provided by prosecutors and civil parties is largely based

on the unreliable testimonies of victims and witnesses from events that happened 30

years ago.

Unlike in English/American based judicial systems including Liberia, where

the prosecution must convince the jury of the defendant’s guilt “beyond a reasonable

doubt”, prosecutors in the French system must convince the jurors that they have an

innate belief that the defendant is guilty.

Unlike the English-based system where the jury needs to be “unanimous” – meaning

juror must agree – for a conviction, the French system just needs a simple majority – 7

of the 12 judges and jurors must find him guilty.

The defence has tried to persuade the jury that they – an all white jury – cannot have

enough confidence in the evidence to sentence a man to 30 years in prison only based

on the testimonies of people remembering traumatic events from 30 years ago.

“I am asking you that Mr. Kamara should be acquitted after this hearing. I am asking

you to acquit him because the proceeding is not rigorous,” Marilyn Secci, the lead

defence lawyer for Mr Kamara told the jury.

Ms Secci cautioned the jury that they should not be carried away with sympathy for the

extraordinary experiences described by the victims, urging them to base their verdict on

evidence.

She cited two rape incidents explained by two of the witnesses, arguing that

prosecutors had not proved Mr Kamara was the perpetrator of the rapes.

Ms Secchi said Mr Kamara should not be held as an accomplice of the crimes of rape since he

was not the one who raped the two women.

She argued that the two victims who testified did not say Mr Kamara was the one who

directly raped them, but instead another Ulimo commander who she claimed Mr Kamara

may have not had control over. She also pointed out there there is no forensic evidence – no

corpses or medical evidence – to prove what the victims were saying.

Ms Secci pointed to one witness who earlier testified before the court that six young men

were killed by Mr Kamara and other soldiers and their corpses were dumped into a well

near the Foya Market.

She argued the prosecutors did not provide forensic investigation

to establish the corpses of the six victims alleged to have been dumped in the well were

true.

In another plea on the charges of murder, Ms Secci countered prosecution witnesses

testimonies which she told the court were marred by inconsistencies. She was referring

to the murder of a schoolteacher and a woman that witnesses had earlier claimed

Mr Kamara shot, and killed, and her corpse set ablaze being accused of her being a witch.

“We heard six witnesses who told this court that they were not on the scene at the time

(the man) was killed, but all said that when (he) was killed, his heart was removed and

that Kamara and other commanders ate (his) heart”, is not credible.”

About the looting of the generator from the Borma Hospital, Mr Kamara’s lawyers also told

the court that there was no research report to refer to that was done by the Swedish

organization containing information about the looting of the hospital or that

the generator was looted. They contended that there is also no evidence to link their

client to the looting.

“We see many variations, we, therefore, call on this court to say to the declaration by

(another witness) on the death of six men killed and thrown into a well,” Ms Secci said. “We

also want you to say no to an allegation of the women’s murder, there is no death

certificate or any evidence to link Kamara.”

Ms Secci told the court they find it difficult to understand how a court would apprehend their

client when there is nothing that proves the argument of the presence of Mr Kamara in the

places told by witnesses.

Mr Kamara in the earlier weeks of this appeal had told the court that he was not based in

Foya, but instead on the frontline in Menikoma, where he said he was leading Ulimo

fighters to push back the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) rebels which had links with

Charles Taylor’s National Patriotic Front of Liberia, (NPFL) fighters from taking over

Foya.

However, almost all the prosecution witnesses, including two defence witnesses, had

confirmed before the court that Mr Kamara was based in Foya.

Following the defence lawyers’ presentation of their plea in favor of the accused, they

then asked that the sentence of life of imprisonment handed down by the first jury in

2022, be rejected and Mr Kamara be set free.

Referring to the Gibril Massaquoi acquittal by the Finnish court, who was acquitted

following his war crimes conviction due to the lack of sufficient evidence provided by the

prosecutor in Jaunary, Mr Kamara’s defence lawyers pleaded with the court to do the

same.

Gibril Massaquoi is a Sierra Leonean man who was accused of war crimes in Liberia.

“We cannot generalize what Ulimo did in Foya to what Mr. Kamara did,” Ms Secci said. “We

are not here in the trial of Ulimo, we are not here in the trial of all the crimes that were

committed in Liberia, but we are here in the trial of one man- Kunti Kamara,” Ms Secchi told

the Tuesday.

The trial continues Wednesday with the jury deliberation.

This story was a collaboration with New Narratives as part of the West Africa

Justice Reporting Project.

