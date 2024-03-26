The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) are to collaborate to address the issue of criminal content in Nigerian films and videos.

Both organisations announced this on Tuesday in Abuja when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NFVCB, Shuaibu Hussaini, and his team visited the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede.

During the visit, Mr Olukeyede urged the NFVCB to regulate and censor such content to prevent it from shaping public perceptions and behaviour

“We believe we have the right partner with you. Films and videos are meant to promote good moral standards. Your Board should continue to discourage the glamourisation of crimes in the film industry,” he said.

He expressed concern over the glamourisation of internet fraud and currency mutilation in movies and called for the NFVCB to play a more proactive role in promoting ethical standards within the film industry.

Mr Olukeyede also highlighted the importance of collaboration between the two bodies in combating corruption and misinformation.

“The work of fighting corruption is for all of us. Several skits are flying around with an untrue portrayal of the EFCC and its officers. The NFVCB should look into this and stop such unprofessional practices,” he stated.

In his remarks, Mr Hussaini reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to ensuring that films adhere to ethical guidelines and do not glorify criminal activities.

He outlined the NFVCB’s ongoing efforts to vet scripts and monitor content production to safeguard public interests.

He also condemned the dissemination of misleading information about the EFCC in skits and stressed the need for public enlightenment campaigns to support EFCC’s anti-corruption mandate.

“We are trying as much as possible to discourage the glamourisation of crimes in our movies. We are also trying to eliminate all those things movie makers are putting in their works that will make young people jump into schemes that are criminal in real life.

“In doing this, we are starting from script writers, then the producers because the producers are the ones who supervise the contents”, he said.

