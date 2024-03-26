President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a major general, Adamu Garba Laka, as the new National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre under the Office of the National Security Adviser.
Mr Laka served in various capacities in the north-east, Nigeria, where he deployed tactical means to degrade terrorist groups. He also served in Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo under the United Nations and was part of the Nigerian contingent in the US AFRICOM exercise in Senegal.
He holds Master’s Degrees in National Security from the National Defence University, Pakistan, and in International Affairs and Strategic Studies, Nigerian Defence Academy.
The president anticipates that Mr Laka will bring his vast experience into this critical role to effectively remove security threats through pre-emptive, proactive, and diligent counter-terrorism coordination.
ALSO READ: Bill to amend terrorism prevention, prohibition act scales second reading at Senate
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999