President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Johnson Babatunde Kokumo as the new Coordinator of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons under the Office of the National Security Adviser.
Mr Kokumo, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) is a seasoned and accomplished law enforcement professional with over 30 years of experience in crime prevention, management, analysis, and control.
He was Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja, from 2022 to 2023.
The president expects that the new coordinator will deploy his immense experience and expertise in efforts to revamp the Centre and evolve new strategies to bring lasting solutions to the menace of arms proliferation which is a significant driver of insecurity in the country.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
