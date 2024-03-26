Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, on Tuesday, commenced distribution of food items to 214,500 beneficiaries across the state.

The governor, at the Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe, the venue of the distribution, said that the food items were for both Muslims and Christians, currently observing Lent/Ramadan.

He said that the food items distribution was a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to help the less privileged and vulnerable persons through difficult times.

The governor said since during the COVID-19 pandemic to the recent removal of fuel subsidy, his administration had taken steps to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

He said, “the removal of fuel subsidy last year, though a difficult yet necessary decision, brought untold economic hardship to the people.

“In our efforts to alleviate the sufferings, we rolled out a palliative food distribution programme in August 2023, targeting 420,000 beneficiaries.

“In January this year, we continued this noble initiative by launching the second phase of the programme, reaching an additional 90,000 beneficiaries.

‘“With the coming of the holy month of Ramadan, a time of reflection, compassion, and generosity, we stand ready to extend our support once again

and today, we are commencing another round of palliative food distribution, with renewed focus on reaching 214,500 beneficiaries.”

The governor said that the gesture was not merely about providing sustenance, but ensuring that residents observed the fast with dignity and gratitude.

According to him, the palliative distribution has been extended to civil servants in the state through the monthly payment of N10,000 wage grants in the last seven months.

He disclosed that the state government had also paid billions of naira in the backlog of gratuities to ease financial burden on people.

Mr Yahaya stated that his administration was aware of the challenges faced by residents, while assuring continued support whenever the need arose.

He pleaded with leaders and good-spirited individuals to support the poor and vulnerable in their communities, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan and the Christian Lent Season.

He said “I urge our people to be their brother’s keepers, by showing compassion and kindness in their interaction with one another.”

He urged the distribution committee to ensure that the food items reached the intended beneficiaries, and warned against act of sabotage, adding that such acts would not be condoned.

The Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, commended the governor for always extending palliative to those in need.

Mr Shehu-Abubakar said the food items would go a long way in assisting the poor amid the hardship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed include rice, maize, spaghetti and sugar.

(NAN)

