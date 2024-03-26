Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has dissolved the State Task Force on Sanitation.
Mr Fubara announced the dissolution during a meeting with the State Task Force on Sanitation and Refuse Contractors at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.
The governor said that the task force had ceased to exist with immediate effect.
He directed the Special Adviser on Environmental Sanitation, Prince Ohia, to take charge of the agency, pending when a decision would be taken by the government on the leadership of the State Waste Management Agency.
Mr Fubara did not give a reason for the dissolution of the task force.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999