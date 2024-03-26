Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has dissolved the State Task Force on Sanitation.

Mr Fubara announced the dissolution during a meeting with the State Task Force on Sanitation and Refuse Contractors at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The governor said that the task force had ceased to exist with immediate effect.

He directed the Special Adviser on Environmental Sanitation, Prince Ohia, to take charge of the agency, pending when a decision would be taken by the government on the leadership of the State Waste Management Agency.

Mr Fubara did not give a reason for the dissolution of the task force.

(NAN)

