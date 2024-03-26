The police in Rivers State said they have killed a notorious cult leader, Izuma Odiereke, also known as Solution, in the state.

The slain man allegedly led a cult group known as the Greenland Cult which operated mainly around Owube Kingdom in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, and was said to have been on the police wanted list.

Mr Odiereke’s body was on display at the Ahoada Area Command, where the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olatunji Disu, told reporters that he was killed at about 4 a.m on Monday during a shootout with police operatives.

“We have been under attack from him and his cult group for some time,” Mr Disu told reporters.

“The command declared him wanted in 2016 due to numerous killings attributed to him. He is a serial killer, and his criminal activities have rendered his clan deserted.”

The text of Mr Disu’s press briefing was contained in a Monday statement issued by the police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, which was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES.

Ms Iringe-Koko described the killing of Mr Odiereke as a “significant victory against criminality” in Rivers.

The police commissioner, Mr Disu, said, “The reign of terror perpetrated by Odiereke came to an end when the command led a successful operation to his camp at Api forest, situated between Odiereke Ubie and Joinkarama 4 in Ahoada West Local Government Area.

“Despite his attempts to evade capture, the command maintained relentless pursuit, eventually leading to his neutralisation.”

Solidarity with police

Members of the Ahoada West community, according to the police statement, came around the station to show solidarity and appreciation to the police in the state.

“Even though he is from Ahoada West and was neutralised there, the ripple effects of reduced criminality will benefit my local government area,” the Chairperson of Ahoada East Local Government Council, Ben Eke was quoted as saying.

Seji Ebenezer, the traditional Ruler of Owube community, where the slain Odiereke was from, said, “The community is relieved. This young man has been a terror, engaging in serial killings, kidnappings, and notorious cult activities.”

The police spokesperson, Ms Iringe-Koko, said the police in Rivers remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, and “this successful operation marks a significant step forward in achieving that goal.”

