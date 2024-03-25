The Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State has applauded the Abia House of Assembly and Governor Alex Otti of Abia State for revoking the pension for former governors and deputies, describing it as a step in the right direction.

The PDP chairperson in the state, Philip Aivoji, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Monday, urged the Lagos State Government to emulate Abia in the best interest of the state.

The Abia Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to stop payment of pensions to former governors and their deputies in the state.

Mr Otti on Thursday signed the bill into law, describing the new law as part of the administration’s effort to promote good governance in the state

Reacting, Mr Aivoji, said while few states had made moves to repeal such a law which provides for pension for former governors and their deputies, many states had continued to be nonchalant about it.

He said: “To me, I have served before, it was not like that: After you have had the opportunity of serving the people for some time and when you leave you continue to enjoy the benefits of the office.

“This (giving pension to former governors and deputies) is wrong, especially at this time when people are suffering and going through economic hardship.

“Repealing the law in Abia is a welcome development, I really support it. I think that other state assemblies should follow suit. Lagos should do the same.”

The chairperson while commending Mr Otti for signing the bill into law, said only state governments that love the people would take such a step.

He said if other states could emulate the Abia State Government, the cost of governance would be reduced and there would be more money for citizens’ welfare and infrastructural development.

Mr Aivoji said all former governors and their deputies should no longer enjoy pension benefits after the expiration of their tenure.

NAN recalls that the Lagos House Assembly, on 25 May 2021, passed into second reading a bill seeking to repeal the law which provides for pension and other emoluments for former governors and deputies.

The House Committee on Establishment, Training and Pension, in the amendment bill on the state Pension Law for former governors and other political office holders, recommended a reduction of their benefits and emoluments by 50 per cent.

