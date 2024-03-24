The 13th African Games concluded in a celebratory atmosphere on Saturday in Accra, Ghana.

Team Nigeria secured a second-place finish in the final medal table with 120 medals (47 gold, 33 silver, and 40 bronze).

While the overall medal count was lower than the 130 medals won in Morocco, the Ghana outing yielded a slight increase in gold medals.

Weightlifting emerged as the goldmine for Nigeria, with lifters amassing an impressive 16 gold medals alongside 10 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Athletes like Adijat Olarinoye, Rafiatu Lawal, and Edidiong Umoafia achieved triple gold feat in their respective weight categories.

Athletics followed closely behind as another major contributor to Nigeria’s success. Not only did it deliver 11 gold medals, it also produced a series of exceptional and unforgettable performances.

History-making performances:

Tobi Amusan successfully defended her 100m hurdles title, becoming the first high hurdler to win three consecutive gold medals at the Games.

Ese Brume made history by becoming the second woman to retain a long jump title after Modupe Oshikoya.

Chidi Okezie delivered another historic moment, winning Nigeria’s first 400m gold medal in 37 years.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi secured his place in history as the first Nigerian to retain a Shot Put gold medal at the Games.

Chinecherem Nnamdi set a new national record of 82.80m in javelin, adding his name to the list of Nigerian history makers.

Nigeria dominated the relay races, winning all but one. The team secured the Mixed Relay with an African Record, followed by victories in both men’s and women’s 4x100m events.

The women’s 4x400m relay team continued their legacy by winning their 10th consecutive gold in the Games’ history.

Unfortunately, the men’s team finished third, extending their wait for the first gold in over two decades in the event by another four years.

Nigeria’s strength in combat sports was undeniable. Wrestling and boxing combined for 14 gold medals. Notably, all female wrestlers representing Nigeria in Ghana secured gold (6).

Similarly, impressive results came from boxing, with 11 competitors delivering eight gold medals.

There were also notable gains in arm wrestling (4 gold medals), Judo, and Badminton.

Anuoluwapo Opeyori delivered the first gold medal for Nigeria in Ghana by defeating his compatriot Godwin Olofua in the men’s singles badminton event.

Beyond the Gold

While some sports like cricket, swimming, and handball may not have secured gold medals, their performances were still commendable.

The Games also brought a few disappointments for Nigeria.

The men’s football team (Flying Eagles) underperformed, and the Falconets fell short of claiming gold.

Similarly, the inability to win any gold medals in Table Tennis was a setback.

Egypt, undisputed champions

Egypt maintained its dominance as the overall winner.

They achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first nation to reach the 100-gold-medal mark in the Games’ 59-year history.

Their total of 101 gold medals was remarkably higher than Nigeria’s 47.

South Africa finished third with 106 medals, followed by Algeria in fourth with 114 medals.

Host nation Ghana had a strong showing, securing sixth place with 68 medals.

Remarkably, 44 participating countries secured at least one medal.

