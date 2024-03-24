The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has announced the release of school children abducted by bandits in Kuriga, Chukun Local Government Area of the state on 7 March.

The governor announced the development on Saturday night.

“In the name of Allah the Beneficient, the Most Merciful, I wish to announce that our Kuriga school children have been released,” Mr Sani stated.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how terrorists abducted the children and the school’s principal at the joint premises of a primary and secondary school in Kuriga community during the students’ morning assembly.

However, the governor did not state how the children were released. The terrorists who abducted the children had earlier demanded a N1 billion ransom for their release.

In his statement last night, the governor indicated that the federal authorities had played a role in the development.

”Our special appreciation goes to our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for prioritising the safety and security of Nigerians and particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed.

“While the school children were in captivity, I spoke with Mr. President several times. He shared our pains, comforted us and worked round the clock with us to ensure the safe return of the children.

“Special mention must also be made of our dear brother, the National Security Adviser, Mal. Nuhu Ribadu for his exemplary leadership.

“I spent sleepless nights with Mal. Ribadu finetuning strategies and coordinating the operations of the security agencies, which eventually resulted in this successful outcome.

“The Nigerian Army also deserves special commendation for showing that with courage, determination and commitment, criminal elements can be degraded and security restored in our communities.

“We also thank all Nigerians who prayed fervently for the safe return of the school children. This is indeed a day of joy. We give Almighty Allah all the glory.”

A presidential spokesperson, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, in a Facebook post on Sunday, said 137 children were rescued.

“To God be the glory, all the 137 abducted school children in the Kuriga community have been rescued”, Mr Abdulaziz said in the brief statement which he posted in Hausa language.

The school authority had given the number of the abducted children as 287. It was not immediately clear whether the school authority was uncertain about the number of the abducted students or others are still in captivity.

The pupils were released after 17 days in captivity. Their release came a day after another group of 17 pupils abducted on 9 March from a school in Sokoto State were released.

The Sokoto students were freed on Saturday following their abduction from a Tsangaya school in Gidan Baya in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

