The Black Princesses of Ghana claimed the gold medal in the women’s under-20 football event at the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hosts defeated the Falconets of Nigeria 2-1 to emerge victorious in the match played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Nigeria’s Loveth Edeh had put the Falconets ahead in the 24th minute of the game before Tracey Twum got the equaliser in the 78th minute with a thunderous strike to beat the Falconet’s goalkeeper.

Ghana`s Mukarama Abdulai scored the winning goal in the 99th minute of extra time as her low shot on the edge of the box beat Faith Omilana, the Falconets goalkeeper.

The loss means that the Falconets have relinquished their reign as African Games champions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Falconets booked their place in the final after defeating Uganda 2-0. Ghana also defeated the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal, 3-1 to book a place in the final.

Meanwhile, Uganda beat Senegal 6-5 in a penalty shootout to secure the bronze medal in a thrilling match at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The 13th African Games, which began on 8 March, will end on 23 March. The games are being held across three cities: Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast.

NAN

