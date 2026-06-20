The Ekiti State Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Yinusa Ishola and his The Nation newspaper counterpart, Razak Ibrahim, were attacked by suspected hoodlums in Iyin-Ekiti during the governorship election on Saturday.

The attack occurred at Polling Unit 10, Ward B in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Irepodun Local Government Area of Ekiti when some operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed the town to monitor alleged vote buying activities in the unit.

NAN reports that the suspected hoodlums were angered by the presence of the EFCC operatives, accusing them of attempting to harass the voters.

The hoodlums, in the process of ordering the EFCC operatives out of the area, attacked the two journalists who were in the area to monitor the voting process.

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In the ensuing commotion, The Nation reporter, who was recording the scenario between the operatives and the hoodlums with his mobile device, was accosted by the latter.

Tension flared immediately the hoodlum identified both Messrs Ishola and Ibrahim as journalists, while they descended on them.

While trying to escape from their attackers, the journalists jumped into the bus that conveyed them to the community and in the process, sustained minor injuries.

Narrating the incident, Mr Ishola, who lost his office identity card, during the attack, thanked God for saving his life and that of his colleague.

He said the situation would have degenerated into something more terrible if not for the driver of their vehicle who immediately sped off as the hoodlums were advancing toward them.