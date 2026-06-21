The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is on the verge of formally declaring the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, winner of the Ekiti State governorship election, as collation of results across all 16 local government areas draws to a close.

Although the electoral body has yet to officially announce the final outcome, officials at the state collation centre in Ado Ekiti are said to be meticulously reviewing figures, “dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s” in line with electoral guidelines before making a formal declaration.

The process, which has largely progressed without major disruption, has seen the APC maintain a commanding lead across the state, winning all local government areas whose results have been announced so far.

Preliminary collation figures indicate that Mr Oyebanji has secured a wide margin of victory over his closest challenger, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as other participating parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

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Across the 16 local government areas, the APC candidate has consistently dominated both urban and rural voting blocs, with particularly strong showings in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti West, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ikole, and Ekiti East.

In Ado Ekiti, the state capital and largest voting centre, Mr Oyebanji polled 38,026 votes, significantly ahead of the PDP’s 3,817 votes. Similar margins were recorded in Ekiti West, where he secured 28,258 votes compared to the PDP’s 3,644 votes.

In Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area, the APC candidate also recorded a strong showing with 29,278 votes, while Ikole delivered 26,508 votes for the ruling party, leaving opposition candidates far behind.

The PDP’s strongest performance came from Ikere Local Government Area, home of the party’s candidate Wole Oloyede where it polled 9,892 votes. However, even in that council, Mr Oyebanji still emerged victorious with 11,116 votes, maintaining the APC’s sweep across the state.

Officials familiar with the collation exercise say the remaining administrative procedures are largely procedural, focusing on verification, reconciliation of polling unit figures, and confirmation of ward-level summaries before the final declaration is made.

Security presence remained visible around the collation centre, with police officers and personnel of other security agencies maintaining order as party agents monitored proceedings.

The final declaration is expected once INEC concludes the reconciliation of all results and confirms compliance with electoral guidelines, after which the returning officer will announce the official winner of the governorship election.