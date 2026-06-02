The US government is planning to drastically slash the number of American embassies and consulates in Africa that process visas for travellers from over 50 to 20.

This implies that the US government will suspend visa processing at dozens of diplomatic missions across Africa, requiring applicants to seek visas at fewer embassies and consulates.

The Associated Press reports that, under the directive of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the US State Department will reduce consular operations at all but 20 “hubs” in Africa in the coming weeks.

This also affects Nigeria. Under this policy, the US would cease visa-processing operations in Abuja and restrict visa services to the Lagos consulate.

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The State Department claimed this decision was based on the need to deploy more resources to US policy priorities, according to AP.

This “includes a visa process that maintains rigorous standards of security screening and vetting and aligns resources and operational capacity with America’s national interests.”

Although a date for the change has not been set, the policy is expected to take effect this month. US envoys in Africa were instructed last week to begin scaling back visa services on the continent. This new policy, which centralised operations in a few regional hubs, would have prospective travellers from non-hub countries travelling to one of the 20 approved centres in their quest for US visas.

The 20 hubs to remain open include: Lagos, Nigeria; Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Accra, Ghana; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Cape Town, South Africa; Dakar, Senegal; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; Djibouti, Djibouti; Johannesburg, South Africa; Kampala, Uganda; Kigali, Rwanda.

Others are: Kinshasa, Congo; Lome, Togo; Luanda, Angola; Malabo, Equatorial Guinea; Monrovia, Liberia; Nairobi, Kenya; Port Louis, Mauritius; Praia, Cape Verde; and Yaounde, Cameroon.

This policy is the latest in US President Donald Trump’s broader crackdown on immigrants, following his sweeping ban on several visa categories from numerous African countries, including Nigeria, and the suspension of green card applications by temporary visa holders within the US. PREMIUM TIMES reported the introduction of a new regulation that mandates Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the US who seek to change their status from temporary visa holders to permanent residents to return to their home country to apply for a Green Card.

The US also imposed bond requirements on African countries, requiring applicants to post a bond of up to $15,000 before applying for a visa.

This new US policy further tightens immigration and travel pathways for Africans. Consular sections in non-hub countries will remain open but will offer only limited services, including passport renewal for US citizens, special national interest cases, and diplomatic visa applications.