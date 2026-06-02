Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal says supporting Atiku Abubakar would undermine the opposition’s chances of defeating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Mr Lawal stated this while explaining his decision to leave the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after Atiku’s nomination as the party’s presidential candidate.

The Adamawa-born politician, who announced his resignation from the ADC on Monday, said his decision went beyond allegations that the party’s presidential primary was manipulated in favour of the former vice president.

In a statement posted on his verified Facebook page, the former SGF launched a broad attack on Atiku, questioning both the credibility of the primary process and the suitability of the ADC candidate to lead the country.

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“I am exiting the ADC because its just-concluded primaries were massively rigged at all levels in favour of Kachalla Abubakar Atiku,” Mr Lawal said.

The former SGF alleged that election results were altered to favour Atiku and his allies, claiming that even in places where voting took place, successful candidates were replaced with loyalists.

According to him, remaining in the party would amount to endorsing a flawed political process.

Why Lawal says he cannot support Atiku

Beyond complaints about the conduct of the primary, Mr Lawal devoted a significant portion of his statement to explaining why he believes the former vice president should not become Nigeria’s next president.

He repeatedly referred to the former vice president as “Kachalla,” a title that in some northern communities is used for leaders but has also been associated in recent years with bandit commanders.

Speaking later on Channels Television, Mr Lawal defended his use of the term, saying it was commonly used by people in the bush to address their leaders and that, as a Fulani man, Atiku should not find the description unusual.

Mr Lawal argued that supporting the ADC flagbearer would ultimately benefit President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“For me, working for Kachalla Atiku means giving Tinubu an automatic ticket to a second term, which gives me nightmares,” he said.

He added: “I believe Tinubu might, comparatively speaking, end up a better Nigerian president than Kachalla Atiku could ever be, as bad as Tinubu currently is and possibly could ever be.”

Criticism of Atiku’s political base

Mr Lawal also accused some supporters of the ADC candidate of promoting ethnic and religious interests.

He alleged that some groups were celebrating Mr Abubakar’s emergence along ethnic lines and claimed that his political circle was dominated by what he described as “irredentist Fulani and religious hegemonists.”

The former SGF further questioned Mr Abubakar’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, claiming that the former vice president had failed to strongly or publicly condemn the escalating wave of kidnappings and killings in parts of northern Nigeria.

The remarks mark a significant escalation in the disagreement between Mr Lawal and the ADC presidential candidate and expose fresh tensions within sections of the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

The 2027 ‘Morton’s Fork’

Explaining his opposition to Mr Atiku’s candidacy, Mr Lawal described the political situation facing opposition supporters as a “Morton’s Fork”—a dilemma in which all available options appear undesirable.

According to him, forcing opposition supporters to rally behind Atiku could alienate important voter blocs, divide the coalition and ultimately strengthen President Tinubu’s chances of securing a second term.

The former SGF argued that many voters who oppose the current administration may still be unwilling to support an Atiku candidacy, a situation he believes could weaken the opposition’s electoral prospects.

Opposition allies, Presidency react

Mr Lawal’s comments have drawn reactions from political allies, opponents and the presidency.

Speaking on Channels Television, publisher and opposition figure Dele Momodu dismissed the allegations and defended the conduct of the ADC convention.

Mr Momodu argued that political actors have the right to leave parties but maintained that the convention reflected the wishes of party members.

He also rejected suggestions that Atiku’s emergence was driven by ethnic considerations.

The presidency also seized on Mr Lawal’s remarks to question the viability of Atiku’s candidacy.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, wrote on social media that the former SGF’s criticism should serve as a warning to the ADC presidential candidate.

“We have not fired any bullet against veteran presidential runner and northern hegemonic Abubakar Atiku yet. But a close ally just destroyed Atiku in many unflattering words,” Mr Onanuga wrote.

Meanwhile, the Atiku Media Office rejected Mr Lawal’s allegations and maintained that the ADC presidential primary was conducted transparently.

The unit argued that the former SGF’s claims reflected dissatisfaction with the outcome of the contest and insisted that party members should focus on strengthening opposition unity ahead of the 2027 election.

Background

Mr Lawal’s departure marks another turn in a political career that has seen him move across different political platforms and alliances.

He served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation under former President Muhammadu Buhari before leaving office in 2017 following controversies surrounding the Presidential Initiative on the North-East (PINE).

After becoming an outspoken critic of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Tinubu administration, Mr Lawal formally resigned from the APC in June 2025.

Ahead of the 2027 election cycle, he joined other opposition figures, including Atiku, former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi and businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, in the coalition that adopted the ADC as its political platform.

Before the presidential primary, Mr Lawal had publicly stated that coalition members would support whoever emerged as the party’s candidate.

However, the aftermath of the May 25 primary has exposed divisions within the alliance. While both Mr Amaechi and Mr Hayatu-Deen raised concerns about the conduct of the exercise, Mr Hayatu-Deen later indicated that he would not pursue a formal challenge.

Mr Lawal said he intends to return to his farm while consulting political associates on his next move, leaving open questions about his future role in the opposition ahead of the 2027 election.