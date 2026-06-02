Former Adamawa North senator Ishaku Abbo has emerged as the Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Adamawa State, days after PREMIUM TIMES published reports exposing how he repeatedly aided his wife to serially breach restricted airside security protocols at Yola Airport.

Mr Abbo was affirmed as the party’s candidate during a primary election and candidate affirmation exercise held in Yola on Sunday, launching his campaign under a cloud of intense regulatory and public scrutiny.

The political development unfolds amid a widening national controversy, following PREMIUM TIMES reports showing Patience Abbo, the former senator’s wife, accessing a restricted airside area on at least two separate occasions while accompanying her husband to an aircraft staircase before returning to the terminal.

The continuous publication of these tarmac departures triggered a ministerial probe. PREMIUM TIMES learnt from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, that the development prompted shock and scrutiny from the ministry.

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Terminal officials initially attempted to downplay the incident, claiming Mrs Abbo had deceived security officers on duty by verbally claiming she was a ticketed passenger.

However, the emergence of a second video establishing a recurring pattern completely undermined the alibi, prompting the active ministerial investigation into the systemic compromise of the airfield’s sterile zone.

Labour Party affirms candidates in Yola

Speaking during the affirmation exercise in the Adamawa State capital, the Chairman of the Labour Party Primary Election Committee, Sam Ochiama, said the process complied strictly with the Electoral Act and the party’s constitution.

Mr Ochiama said candidates who emerged unopposed, including the former senator, were affirmed through voice votes by delegates and party stakeholders.

Alongside the governorship flag-bearer, the committee unveiled candidates for the state’s three senatorial districts, eight House of Representatives seats, and 25 House of Assembly constituencies.

The senatorial candidates are Emmanuel Musa for Adamawa Central, Peter Fwa for Adamawa South, and Dawuda Mohammed for Adamawa North.

The Labour Party expressed optimism about its challenge in the 2027 elections and urged members to remain united and intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the polls.

Severe safety risks and accountability

While the primary election concluded with displays of party solidarity, aviation stakeholders have raised severe questions regarding the compliance of Mr Abbo’s entourage with national security regulations.

Under Part 17 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), entering an airport apron without verified travel documentation or official biometric access cards is strictly prohibited due to extreme operational hazards, including risks associated with live aircraft engines.

The investigation is expected to examine whether airport personnel complied with existing security protocols and whether any administrative or disciplinary actions are warranted.”

Efforts to reach the newly affirmed governorship candidate on his official lines to comment on either the ministerial probe or his political nomination remained unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.