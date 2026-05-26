Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has felicitated Muslim faithful in the state and the nation as whole on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, urging unity, tolerance, sacrifice, and hope.

Mr Mbah, in his Eid goodwill message on Tuesday, also called for charity, urging Nigerians to rise in solidarity with one another, especially the less privileged.

He said, “On the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, I extend warm felicitations to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Enugu State and across Nigeria as they commemorate this sacred festival of faith, sacrifice, and devotion to Almighty Allah.

“Eid-el-Kabir reminds us that sacrifice lies at the very heart of true service to God and humanity. It calls to mind the profound blessings inherent in the virtues of patience, obedience, trust, and unwavering faith – values exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and which remain timeless lessons for us all.

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“At a time when our nation continues to navigate important political and economic transitions, the significance of this celebration becomes even more profound.

“Let us be reminded that we all belong to one shared humanity and our collective progress as a people depends on our ability to uphold unity, mutual respect, peace, and compassion above all divisions.

“This season, therefore, offers us another opportunity to recommit ourselves to the ideals of tolerance, sacrifice for the common good, and solidarity with one another, especially the vulnerable among us.

“As we celebrate, I urge all citizens to continue to pray for the peace, stability, and prosperity of our dear state and nation. Let us also continue to work together in harmony to build a society defined by justice, opportunity, and shared progress for all.”

He concluded by wishing the Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Kabir celebration.