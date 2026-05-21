Police in Anambra State have arrested an officer, Newton Isokpehi, after viral TikTok videos showed him threatening to kill anyone who films him during an operation.

The police disclosed the arrest in a statement issued on Thursday by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Ngozi Ezeabata, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu.

The development follows public outrage over the viral video earlier reported by this newspaper in which Mr Isokpehi, an assistant superintendent of police, was seen making violent threats while armed.

In the video, the officer declared, “Any day I’m on duty with my rifle as an officer, let anybody video me. I will make sure I kill that person.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The officer later apologised for the remark, saying it was made out of frustration.

Arrest

Responding to the controversy, the police in Anambra said they immediately identified and arrested the officer after reviewing the video.

“The officer is an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Newton Isokpehi, serving in the command,” the statement said.

The command added that internal disciplinary proceedings had already commenced against the officer in line with police regulations and ethical standards.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, the officer has also been subjected to a drug test to aid the command in establishing all surrounding circumstances and ensuring a thorough and transparent process,” the statement added.

Police commissioner condemns conduct

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Orutugu, condemned the officer’s conduct, describing it as unbecoming of a member of the Nigeria Police Force, the statement said.

“The Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined institution that will not condone misconduct, abuse of office, incitement, or any form of unprofessional behaviour capable of undermining public trust and confidence,” the statement quoted the commissioner as saying.

The command assured residents that the disciplinary process’s outcome would be made public and that sanctions would be imposed if the officer is found culpable.

Call for professionalism

The police also used the opportunity to caution officers of the command to remain professional and emotionally balanced while discharging their duties.

It further appreciated the public and civil society groups for providing information that could improve accountability within the police system.

The Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, ruled in March that Nigerians have the constitutional right to record police officers performing their duties in public, setting a major precedent for accountability and civil liberties.

The Head of the Complaint Response Unit of the police, Anietie Iniedu, later said the court judgement affirming Nigerians’ right to film police activity will improve policing in the country.