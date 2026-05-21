Ali-Balogun’s professional journey is deeply intertwined with the growth of public relations practice in Nigeria and Africa. With over three decades of experience, she has not only built a flourishing career but has also contributed immensely to institutional development, ethical communication, and professional mentoring.

It never crossed my mind that Nkechi Ali-Balogun had turned 70 when she recently called me over promotional items for one of her professional initiatives. Her voice was as energetic, composed, and intellectually sharp as ever. It was therefore with pleasant shock that I later stumbled on congratulatory messages circulating across platforms of the African Public Relations Association (APRA) announcing that the respected PR icon clocked 70 on 19 May.

For over two decades, I have regarded her as one of the most inspiring personalities and role models in public relations practice — not only in Nigeria but across Africa. Calm, calculated, graceful, yet firm in conviction, she possesses that rare ability to welcome constructive criticism wholeheartedly, while remaining deeply committed to professionalism and ethical communication.

One memorable encounter between us further revealed the depth of her character.

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In 2023, she expressed reservations over a perception survey conducted by interns of Spokespersons Digest on the campaign flyers of aspirants contesting for the presidency of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, ahead of the Institute’s Annual General Meeting scheduled for 24 August, 2023.

The survey involved 25 Mass Communication undergraduates undergoing internship training at PRNigeria Centres in Abuja and Kano. The interns were asked to evaluate the campaign materials of the two frontline contenders for the NIPR presidency: Dr Ike Neliaku and Mrs Nkechi Ali-Balogun.

The interns generally considered Ali-Balogun’s flyers aesthetically appealing because of their simplicity, elegant colour combination, and restrained messaging. However, they also observed that the materials contained limited personal branding information. Her name appeared abbreviated and less prominent, while there were fewer descriptive slogans projecting her personality and professional credentials.

Interestingly, some female respondents interpreted the absence of flamboyant catchphrases as deliberate and strategic — a subtle departure from the intimidating self-glorification often associated with Nigerian political campaigns.

Yet, the concluding editorial interpretation of the survey did not sit well with her.

When she called me, she argued passionately that the overall framing appeared to “demarket” her candidacy beyond the objective assessment made by the interns. But what struck me most was not her complaint — it was her maturity. Despite her reservations, she commended the young interns for their effort and even expressed willingness to support their aspirations and professional growth.

Over the years, our paths have crossed repeatedly at national and international PR events. One enduring quality about Nkechi Ali-Balogun is her generosity of spirit. She never hesitates to encourage good performance, thoughtful presentations, or innovative ideas. Her commendations are sincere, and her criticisms are usually constructive.

That singular conversation strengthened our professional relationship.

In fact, in a deliberate effort to prove that I neither influenced nor manipulated the editorial position of the interns, I later wrote a personal opinion article titled “NIPR Presidency: Between Nkechi Ali-Balogun and Ike Neliaku,” which was published in several national newspapers.

In that article, I described her as the quintessential woman in public relations — a title I still believe fits perfectly.

Over the years, our paths have crossed repeatedly at national and international PR events. One enduring quality about Nkechi Ali-Balogun is her generosity of spirit. She never hesitates to encourage good performance, thoughtful presentations, or innovative ideas. Her commendations are sincere, and her criticisms are usually constructive.

A Fellow of NIPR and a respected senior member of APRA, Ali-Balogun is the principal consultant and chief executive officer of NECCI Limited, a Lagos-based public relations consultancy that has remained influential in strategic communication and corporate reputation management.

Before establishing herself fully in consultancy, she built an impressive corporate career, serving as Head of Corporate Affairs at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank and later at Equitorial Trust Bank. Earlier still, she spent five years at the Nigerian Television Authority as a producer, scriptwriter, and consultant — an experience that sharpened her media intelligence and storytelling skills. She is currently chairperson/CEO Public Relations Consultants of Nigeria (PRCAN).

Academically, she remains equally accomplished. She earned a first degree in English/Education and a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos; an MBA in Management from the University of Nigeria; and she later obtained a PhD in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos. She also attended the prestigious Frank Jefkins School of Public Relations in London.

Ali-Balogun’s professional journey is deeply intertwined with the growth of public relations practice in Nigeria and Africa. With over three decades of experience, she has not only built a flourishing career but has also contributed immensely to institutional development, ethical communication, and professional mentoring.

Beyond titles and achievements, Ali-Balogun remains passionate about mentoring the next generation. Through the NECCI Public Relations Roundtable and her widely respected platform, “Chat with NAB,” she continues to shape conversations around leadership, communication ethics, branding, and strategic influence.

She made history as the first female chairperson of the Lagos State Chapter of NIPR, where she demonstrated strategic leadership, organisational discipline, and a passion for professional excellence. Her tenure remains one of the reference points for effective chapter administration within the Institute.

In 2023, she again broke barriers by becoming the first woman ever to contest for the presidency of NIPR. Her candidacy attracted widespread support from notable PR groups and professionals, including women-focused communication networks and industry associations. Her seven-point agenda centred on institutional relevance, gender inclusion, capacity building, and digital transformation within the profession.

Though she did not emerge victorious, her candidacy itself altered the psychology of leadership possibilities within the Institute. She proved that competence, courage, and credibility matter more than entrenched traditions.

Beyond titles and achievements, Ali-Balogun remains passionate about mentoring the next generation. Through the NECCI Public Relations Roundtable and her widely respected platform, “Chat with NAB,” she continues to shape conversations around leadership, communication ethics, branding, and strategic influence.

Indeed, Nkechi Ali-Balogun deserves the fitting title of an African PR Amazon.

Not merely because she is influential, but because she embodies exceptional courage, resilience, elegance, and intellectual strength in strategic communication. She has consistently spoken truth to power with dignity, while building bridges across professional divides. The calibre of personalities that honour her annual engagements reflects the respect she commands across sectors and across borders.

On behalf of the management and staff of Image Merchants Promotion Limited — publishers of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential, Spokespersons Digest, and Tech Digest, under the chairmanship of respected communication scholar, Sule Yau Sule — I celebrate a woman whose life exemplifies professionalism, mentorship, service, and sacrifice for nation-building.

At 70, Nkechi Ali-Balogun remains not only relevant but remarkably inspirational. May her wisdom continue to illuminate the path for generations of communication professionals across Africa.

Yushau A. Shuaib is author of Dozen Tips for Media Relation and Award-Winning Crisis Communication Strategies.