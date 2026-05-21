Under Musa Aliyu’s leadership, the ICPC increasingly appears to be transitioning from a reactive anti-corruption structure into a preventive, intelligence-driven, and technology-oriented institution… If sustained with professionalism, political independence, and institutional discipline, this evolving framework may gradually restore public confidence, strengthen governance standards, and move Nigeria closer to the accountable society its citizens have long demanded.

The controversy surrounding the detention of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has once again thrust the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) into the centre of national debate.

While members of El-Rufai’s family accused the Commission of unlawful treatment, denial of medical access, and disregard for court directives, the response issued by the ICPC through its spokesperson, John Okor Odey, exposed a dimension of Nigeria’s anti-corruption conversation that is often overlooked: institutional professionalism, procedural accountability, and disciplined public communication.

Rather than descending into emotional exchanges or politically charged rhetoric, the Commission chose the path of institutional clarification. It explained its visitation procedures, addressed the claims regarding medical access, and defended its conduct within established operational regulations. According to the Commission, the former governor had been granted supervised medical access in line with detention protocols applicable to all detainees, regardless of social or political status.

Beyond the political noise that inevitably accompanies high-profile investigations, the episode highlights a broader reality: Nigeria’s anti-corruption institutions are increasingly operating in an environment in which transparency, strategic communication, inter-agency cooperation, and institutional credibility matter almost as much as prosecution itself.

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At a time when public trust in governance remains fragile, the Chairman of ICPC, Musa Adamu Aliyu, appears focused on redefining Nigeria’s anti-corruption struggle through reforms that go beyond courtroom drama and media sensationalism.

For years, anti-corruption in Nigeria was largely measured by arrests, raids, public humiliation, and high-profile prosecutions. But under the current leadership, the ICPC increasingly appears to be pursuing a more preventive, technology-driven, and systems-oriented approach to accountability.

This shift reflects a growing recognition that corruption cannot be defeated merely through rhetoric or reactive investigations. It requires institutions deliberately designed to reduce abuse, close loopholes, improve traceability, and strengthen transparency before public resources disappear.

Speaking recently at a National Anti-Corruption Conference in Kano, Aliyu argued that one of Nigeria’s greatest governance challenges is not the absence of policies, but the chronic failure of implementation.

His observation strikes at the heart of Nigeria’s public sector dilemma.

Many reforms fail not because government lacks ideas or frameworks, but because institutions often lack the discipline, digital systems, transparency culture, and operational consistency needed to implement them effectively.

This philosophy is perhaps best reflected in the ICPC’s increasingly celebrated Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI), a technology-driven anti-corruption mechanism now attracting continental attention.

At the 16th Regional Conference and Annual General Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, the ICPC showcased CEPTI as part of Nigeria’s contribution to modern anti-corruption innovation.

The conference, organised by Cameroon’s National Anti-Corruption Commission in collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat, focused on the theme: “Deploying Artificial Intelligence in the Fight Against Corruption in Commonwealth Africa.”

CEPTI represents a significant departure from traditional anti-corruption methods. Rather than waiting for whistleblowers, leaked documents, or abandoned projects to trigger investigations, the initiative deploys geospatial mapping technology, real-time monitoring systems, and digital validation tools to track government-funded projects nationwide.

According to the ICPC, projects worth over ₦22.9 trillion have been tracked through CEPTI since inception. Recoveries from improperly executed projects reportedly exceed ₦4.9 billion, while savings to the Federal Government from inflated, abandoned, or re-scoped contracts stand at over ₦91.4 billion.

These are not merely statistics. They reflect an important institutional shift.

Traditional corruption thrives in opacity — ghost projects, inflated contracts, manipulated paperwork, abandoned infrastructure, and weak monitoring systems. But once project execution becomes digitally traceable, corruption faces its greatest enemy: visibility.

When contractors know projects can be remotely verified, when spending patterns can be analysed in real time, and when abandoned sites can be flagged instantly, the cost of corruption rises dramatically.

The ICPC’s approach therefore represents something deeper than enforcement. It is gradually evolving into what may best be described as anti-corruption engineering — the deliberate use of technology, data analytics, automation, and predictive oversight to prevent abuse before it occurs.

Equally significant is the Commission’s growing emphasis on institutional collaboration.

Corruption today is sophisticated, borderless, and increasingly digital. Financial crimes now involve shell companies, cross-border transactions, cyber-enabled fraud, procurement manipulation, tax evasion, and illicit financial flows that no single institution can effectively combat alone.

This explains the ICPC’s expanding partnerships with state revenue agencies, including recent collaboration efforts in Borno State aimed at tackling tax evasion, operational leakages, and financial intimidation.

Tax evasion remains one of Africa’s most silent development threats. Every revenue leak weakens government capacity to provide infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security. Fighting corruption in revenue collection is therefore not merely a legal exercise; it is a national development imperative.

The Commission’s growing advocacy for digital integration in procurement systems, audit mechanisms, and public finance management is equally timely. Reducing unnecessary human discretion in governance processes can significantly improve transparency, reduce leakages, and strengthen public trust.

Still, for all its progress, the ICPC faces a challenge familiar to many anti-graft agencies in Nigeria: sustaining credibility.

Anti-corruption campaigns quickly lose public confidence whenever citizens perceive selective prosecution, political interference, or inconsistent enforcement. This is why professionalism, procedural fairness, and disciplined communication remain critical.

The El-Rufai controversy, therefore, serves as an important institutional test.

In politically sensitive cases, anti-corruption agencies must resist the temptation of media populism and instead anchor their legitimacy on due process, transparency, and operational neutrality. Public confidence is strengthened not by emotional statements, but by visible adherence to the rule of law.

But government institutions alone cannot win the corruption war.

Citizens also carry responsibility. Corruption survives not only because institutions are weak, but because society often tolerates, rationalises, and sometimes celebrates unethical wealth accumulation.

The media, civil society organisations, professional associations, religious institutions, and young Nigerians must continue demanding accountability, while supporting reforms that strengthen institutional integrity.

Under Musa Aliyu’s leadership, the ICPC increasingly appears to be transitioning from a reactive anti-corruption structure into a preventive, intelligence-driven, and technology-oriented institution.

If sustained with professionalism, political independence, and institutional discipline, this evolving framework may gradually restore public confidence, strengthen governance standards, and move Nigeria closer to the accountable society its citizens have long demanded.

Haroon Aremu Abiodun, a strategic Communicator writes from Kano. via [email protected].