Thirteen political parties participating in the 20 June governorship election in Ekiti State on Thursday signed a peace accord, committing themselves to ensuring peace before, during and after the poll.

The parties that signed the accord, midwifed by the National Peace Committee (NPC), are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Accord Party, African Action Congress (AAC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Action People’s Party (APP): Allied People’s Movement (APM) and Labour Party (LP).

Others are the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), the Young Progressives Party (YPP), the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the NPC and former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, said signing the agreement is not merely ceremonial, but a collective commitment to peaceful, credible, free, and fair elections.

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Represented by a former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Martin Agwai, Mr Abubakar said the peace accord represents the resolve of all stakeholders to promote issue-based campaigns, political tolerance, respect for the rule of law, and the rejection of violence, hate speech, and all forms of electoral misconduct.

“Ekiti state is widely respected for its political awareness and democratic culture. It is therefore important that all political actors and supporters conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly throughout the election to enable all of us to show that Ekiti state is a very politically aware state,” he said.

“As we approach the election, we must remember that no political ambition is worth the loss of life or destruction of peace in our communities.

“Election will come and go, but the peace and unity of the state must remain endured. The National Peace Committee commands all stakeholders working to ensure peaceful elections in the state and urges political parties, candidates, and their supporters to abide not only by the letter but also by the spirit of the peace accord they are about to sign.

“Peace is a shared responsibility, and democracy can only thrive in a peaceful atmosphere. So we, as members of the National Peace Committee, want to work with all parties and all stakeholders to make sure that democracy becomes strong and firm so that we will have peace and where there is peace, there will be development and progress.”

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, urged the parties to ensure that they practice what they signed ahead of the elections.

Mr Amupitan said the peace accord should not just be on paper. Still, he should be put into practice, adding that Ekiti has been known for political awareness and peaceful conduct and should therefore replicate it during the forthcoming election.

He commended the NPC for its enduring custodianship of democratic stability in Nigeria, stressing that its tireless efforts in gathering political actors around a unified architecture of non-violence continue to shield democracy from structural discord.

He stressed that following the successful containment of pre-election anxieties during the Anambra State off-cycle Governorship Election in November 2025, the commission is determined to replicate this vital mechanism ahead of the election.

Mr Amupitan disclosed that when INEC recognised that electoral friction is not exclusive to contests at the federal level, it requested the NPC to devolve the signing of the peace Accord to off-cycle gubernatorial polls, adding that since that maiden devolution in Edo State in September 2020, the commission has successfully institutionalised it across multiple states.

He said further that time and experience have proven that where political leaders honour their commitments, the peace on paper translates directly to safety on the streets.

“Today, as 13 political parties prepare to enter the field in Ekiti, we are reminded that this document is not a mere bureaucratic formality; it is a moral treaty signed before the citizens of this state and the global community.

“For the Commission, our commitment to the letters of this accord is reflected in our advanced level of operational readiness. Our deployment will cover 16 Local Government Areas, 177 Registration Areas, and 2,445 Polling Units,” the INEC boss said.

He disclosed that as of Monday, 18 May, a total of 54 media organisations and 470 accredited journalists have applied to cover the Ekiti election, with numbers expected to climb before the portal closes on 7 June.

He added that 96 domestic and two international observers have been accredited to ensure total transparency.

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, said the signing of this peace accord is a strong reminder that elections should be a contest of ideas and service, not conflict and division.

According to the IGP, democracies thrive best in an atmosphere of peace, tolerance, mutual respect, and adherence to the rule of law, saying “as security agencies, we recognise the enormous responsibility placed upon us to support the conduct of a peaceful, credible, and transparent election”.

He assured that the police, working in collaboration with other security agencies, under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Electoral Duty, have made adequate security arrangements to ensure a secure environment before, during, and after the election.

According to him, comprehensive deployment plans have been conducted for all the local governments, and over 2,400 polling units across Ekiti State.

He further stated that security personnel and operational assets will be strategically deployed to guarantee the safety of voters, electoral officers, election observers, and all citizens participating in the democratic process.

Mr Disu added, “I wish to affirm that Nigerian police will remain professional, impartial, and fully committed to the protection of democratic values throughout the electoral process. Our personnel have been adequately briefed on their responsibilities and rules of engagement, and will discharge their duties with civility, firmness, and respect for the rights of every citizen.

“While security agencies will continue to play their parts, peaceful elections also require the cooperation and sincerity of political actors, the candidates, supporters, and indeed every stakeholder.

“I therefore urge all parties to uphold the spirit and letter of this peace accord by conducting their activities peacefully and placing the interests of democracy and the people above other considerations. To the good people of Ekiti, I encourage you to come out peacefully on Election Day and freely exercise your constitutional right without fear of intimidation. The Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies remain fully prepared to provide the necessary security for a free, fair, and credible election.”

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who is also the APC candidate in the election, pledged the commitment of the people of the state to ensuring peace during the poll.