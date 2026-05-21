History is often kindest to leaders whose service transcends ambition and whose lives become symbols of duty that is larger than themselves. General Attahiru belonged unmistakably to that rare category. Rising from remarkably humble beginnings to the apex of the Nigerian Army’ leadership, his story embodied the triumph of resilience, discipline and providence over limitation. He represented hope to countless young Nigerians from disadvantaged backgrounds, demonstrating that greatness is not the exclusive preserve of the privileged.

There are certain dates that history engraves upon the human conscience with indelible permanence. They become moments frozen in emotional amber. These are occasions when time itself appears to pause in collective disbelief. The 21st of May 2021 remains one of such days in Nigeria’s contemporary history. Five years later, the memory of the tragic Nigerian Air Force plane crash near Kaduna airport that claimed the life of the 21st Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other gallant officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces still evokes a profound sense of national bereavement and unfinished longing.

I remember vividly where I was when the devastating news filtered through. The initial reports seemed too catastrophic to be true, that they had perished in an air disaster while on official duty to the nation. Like millions of Nigerians, I struggled to reconcile the enormity of the tragedy with reality itself. The disbelief quickly gave way to grief, not merely for a beautiful family robbed of a devoted husband and father, but for a nation suddenly deprived of a courageous military leader at a critical moment in its chequered history. Five years on, the memory of General Attahiru has grown even more luminous.

History is often kindest to leaders whose service transcends ambition and whose lives become symbols of duty that is larger than themselves. General Attahiru belonged unmistakably to that rare category. Rising from remarkably humble beginnings to the apex of the Nigerian Army’ leadership, his story embodied the triumph of resilience, discipline and providence over limitation. He represented hope to countless young Nigerians from disadvantaged backgrounds, demonstrating that greatness is not the exclusive preserve of the privileged. He understood intimately that talent is universal, but opportunity is tragically unevenly distributed. Perhaps that understanding explained the empathy and humanity that distinguished his leadership style. To him, command was never merely about authority. It was about stewardship, responsibility and sacrifice.

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Even within the brevity of his tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Attahiru articulated a transformative military doctrine anchored on “Readiness, Duty, Dependability and Continuous Leadership Development (RDDC).” His vision was not limited to battlefield victories alone. He sought to institutionalise a modern military ethos capable of responding to the complexities of twenty-first century security threats, while preserving the nobility and ethical foundations of military service.

Yet, perhaps the true measure of a life is not merely found in achievements while living, but in the enduring impact left behind after death. In this respect, General Attahiru’s legacy has become even more extraordinary in the five years since his passing. Shortly after his death, his widow, Mrs Fati Attahiru, established the General Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation (GIAF) to immortalise the values he lived and died for: service, compassion, leadership and national duty.

His now-famous address to troops in Dikwa in February 2021 remains etched in public memory as one of the defining military exhortations of modern Nigeria. Delivered amidst intense insurgent offensives in the North-East, his words carried not only urgency but conviction, courage and contagious patriotism. He demanded immediate operational results and personally inspired confidence amongst troops who had endured years of asymmetric warfare. True to his charge, the forces responded decisively, recapturing strategic territories within days. That singular moment revealed the essence of his leadership philosophy: visible courage, shared sacrifice and unwavering belief in the Nigerian soldier.

Tragically, the years following General Attahiru’s passing have also served as a painful reminder of the enormity of the battle he had committed himself to fighting. Since his demise, hundreds of innocent Nigerians (soldiers and civilians alike) have lost their lives at the hands of terrorists and bandits who continue to torment vulnerable communities across parts of the country. Hundreds more have been abducted from their homes, farms, highways and schools, with many still languishing in captivity under horrifying conditions. These continuing tragedies underscore the dangerous and complex security environment within which General Attahiru served, and perhaps deepen the national sense of loss over a military leader many believed possessed both the courage and operational clarity required to confront the menace decisively. His death was therefore not merely the loss of a senior military officer, but the abrupt interruption of a mission to restore peace, dignity and security to countless Nigerian families living under the shadow of terror.

Yet, perhaps the true measure of a life is not merely found in achievements while living, but in the enduring impact left behind after death. In this respect, General Attahiru’s legacy has become even more extraordinary in the five years since his passing. Shortly after his death, his widow, Mrs Fati Attahiru, established the General Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation (GIAF) to immortalise the values he lived and died for: service, compassion, leadership and national duty. What began as a memorial initiative has today evolved into a deeply consequential humanitarian institution touching hundreds of lives across Nigeria.

The Foundation’s Campaign Against Suffering in Silence (CASIS), broadcast weekly across northern Nigeria in English and Hausa, provided critical mental health awareness, counselling referrals and psychosocial support to military personnel and veterans grappling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety and other psychological afflictions. In a society where mental health challenges are too often hidden beneath stigma and silence, the initiative has been a lifeline for many wounded souls.

More poignantly still, General Attahiru continues to touch lives even from the grave through the educational support being extended to children of fallen servicemen and women. Today, over two hundred children who lost parents in the service of Nigeria are benefiting from scholarships facilitated through the Foundation. In these young lives, scholarships and access to learning are therefore not merely opportunities; they are generational interventions capable of permanently altering family trajectories. It is profoundly moving to note that the General’s spirit of sacrifice continues to breathe quietly but powerfully from the great beyond, giving hope to tomorrow’s leaders.

As Nigeria marks the fifth anniversary of his passing, there is an urgent need for intentional national remembrance, not only of General Attahiru, but of all those brave men and women who have paid the ultimate price in defence of our dear country. Nations are strengthened when they preserve the memory of sacrifice and weakened, when they succumb to historical amnesia.

It is also heartening to witness the quiet strength and grace of the family he left behind. His three beautiful daughters are doing remarkably well, growing with dignity, excellence and resilience, despite the painful absence of their father. One imagines that General Attahiru, were he able to witness their progress, would be immensely proud of the young women they are becoming. Their continued flourishing is itself a testament to the values of discipline, faith and family stability he evidently instilled while alive.

As Nigeria marks the fifth anniversary of his passing, there is an urgent need for intentional national remembrance, not only of General Attahiru, but of all those brave men and women who have paid the ultimate price in defence of our dear country. Nations are strengthened when they preserve the memory of sacrifice and weakened, when they succumb to historical amnesia.

General Ibrahim Attahiru belonged to that noble fraternity of patriots whose lives remind us that leadership is ultimately about service, not self-preservation. Though his years were tragically cut short, his legacy has outlived mortality itself. The Roman philosopher Cicero once observed that “the life of the dead is placed in the memory of the living.” Five years on, the memory of General Attahiru remains vibrantly alive in the hearts of soldiers he inspired, in the nation he served faithfully and in the young scholars his Foundation now uplifts and whose futures are brighter because his name opens doors of hope. Indeed, the righteous do not truly die. They simply continue speaking through the lives they touched.

May the soul of Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, CFR, continue to rest in perfect peace. And may Almighty God continue to strengthen and preserve the beautiful family and enduring legacy he left behind.

Akin Olukiran is a family friend and he writes from London. He can be reached on [email protected]