A Nigerian police officer identified as Newton Isokpehi on his TikTok profile has sparked outrage after videos surfaced online showing him threatening to kill anyone who films him while on duty before later apologising for the remarks.

The officer posted both videos on Tiktok, triggering widespread condemnation from Nigerians, with many calling for disciplinary action and his dismissal from the police.

In the first video, which has now gone viral, the armed officer, speaking in Pidgin English, warned members of the public against filming police officers during operations.

“Any day I’m on duty with my rifle as an officer let somebody video me,” he said. “Let that Oga that gave you an order to video us, he’ll come and bury you.”

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The officer continued: “If dem born anybody well, make una video me.”

He lamented the work conditions within the police force, saying he had suffered for 26 years in service.

Complaints about welfare

Taking a swipe at the police hierarchy, Mr Isokpehi alleged poor welfare and lack of accountability in the police.

“There’s no accountability in the police force,” he said, adding that officers previously had to buy their own uniforms before the intervention of the current Inspector-General of Police.

He also claimed families of deceased officers were often denied benefits.

“Monkey de work, Baboon de chop. All my body na bullet wounds full am,” he said while displaying what appeared to be scars from gunshot wounds on his shoulders.

The officer further questioned why citizens record police personnel but rarely film military or State Security Service personnel on operations.

Speaking angrily, he vowed to kill anyone who films him while on duty.

Officer apologises

However, in a second video posted afterwards, Mr Isokpehi apologised and said his comments were made out of frustration.

Addressing Harrison Gwamnishi, a Delta State-based human rights activist, the officer attempted to explain his outburst.

“Oga Harrison. You’re from Delta and I am from Edo State. My father is a soldier. I was born and raised in the Barrack in Kaduna,” he said.

“I didn’t mean it like that but due to annoyance that some people have started making videos about police officers. They should not do us like that.”

The officer pleaded for forgiveness from Nigerians.

“I’m not just talking. I talk in annoyance and if you are offended forgive me. How can I kill my people?

“Harrison, forgive me please. Nigerians please forgive me. It was because of annoyance over things that were happening.”

Again displaying scars on his body, he said the injuries were sustained during operations.

“All these are gunshots. We’ve suffered enough for the work. So, it’s annoying,” he said.

“We were up to 17 in an operation but only two of us survived it.”

The officer’s remark has raised concerns about police accountability and citizens’ rights to document law enforcement activities in public spaces.

The Force spokesperson, Anthony Placid, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comment.

Despite the officer’s apology, many Nigerians on social media continued to condemn the initial threat, insisting that the comments were unbecoming of a law enforcement officer entrusted with public safety.

The Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, in March, ruled that Nigerians have the constitutional right to record police officers performing their duties in public, setting a major precedent for accountability and civil liberties.

The Head of the Complaint Response Unit of the police, Anietie Iniedu, later said the court judgement affirming Nigerians’ right to film police activity will improve policing in the country.