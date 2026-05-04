Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that citizens interested in repatriation from South Africa will be responsible for the cost of their return trip to Nigeria.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, disclosed this to reporters during a press briefing on Monday.

The briefing came shortly after a closed-door meeting between the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dunoma Ahmed, and the South African Acting High Commissioner, Lesoli Machele.

Mr Ebienfa said the process will be self-funded and not state-funded, as it is a voluntary decision that the Nigerian government will only facilitate and coordinate. In the recent past, such reparations have been sponsored by Nigerian airline owners, particularly Allen Onyema, the CEO of Air Peace.

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PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Nigerian government, on Sunday, indicated its readiness to repatriate its citizens from South Africa due to xenophobic violence.

The effort primarily targets Nigerians who feel threatened by the xenophobic violence and tension in parts of South Africa, as the protests against black immigrants in the country continue. Two Nigerians were killed last month.

Since the announcement, about 130 Nigerians in South Africa have expressed a willingness to return home voluntarily.

Mr Ebienfa stated that the return of the Nigerians depends on their financial capacity, as they would be expected to fund their trip back home individually.

He said, “Those willing to leave are expected to approach the high commission and, given that their decision is voluntary, have the resources to fund their return to Nigeria.”

The government will not “provide an aircraft from Nigeria to convey them.”

He also noted that the speed of the repatriation process will be determined by the availability of funds.

“Yes, 130 as of this morning have registered, but actualisation would be required to have their flight ticket to move back to Nigeria.”

Mr Ebienfa also explained that Nigerians who have so far expressed interest are motivated either by concerns about threats to their lives or by fear of arrest by South African law enforcement agencies.

“There are two groups of Nigerians who want to come back. One group feels the country is not safe for them and wants to come. They have all their papers intact.

“Then there is also the second group that has travel document violations or resident permit violations. And instead of running away from law enforcement, they are appealing that the government facilitate their movement back to Nigeria,” he explained.

However, he noted that the process is still being worked out and that the government would step in to provide aircraft or other needed assistance if tensions rise and the situation becomes more volatile.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the two Nigerians reported dead were reportedly killed by personnel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Port Elizabeth.

One of them, identified as Ekpenyong Andrew, was arrested, and days later, his corpse was discovered in the Booysens area of Pretoria.

The other, Amaramiro Emmanuel, died due to injuries he sustained from an attack by the security personnel.

The incident, according to Mr Ebienfa, compelled the Foreign Affairs Minister, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, to summon the South African acting high commissioner and to express Nigeria’s displeasure at the maltreatment of its citizens.

During the meeting, Nigeria condemned the anti-African immigrants’ aggression in South Africa.

It also demanded that the South African government take a proactive approach to addressing the crisis.