Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has resigned his membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a coalition formed to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Mr Obi announced his resignation in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by his spokesperson, Valentine Obienyem, on Sunday.

He did not, however, disclose the party he intends to join next.

Mr Obi officially joined the ADC in March after leaving the Labour Party (LP) due to its prolonged internal crisis. He was the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, when he came third. He had served as governor of Anambra State under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and later as vice presidential candidate under the PDP in 2019.

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In his resignation letter, Mr Obi said his decision to leave the ADC was not based on personal grievances but on the party’s internal divisions, legal disputes, external influence, and an increasingly hostile political environment.

He lamented that Nigeria’s political system has become increasingly toxic, marked by intimidation, insecurity, and persistent scrutiny.

The former presidential candidate stated that institutions meant to protect citizens now often work against them, while individuals genuinely committed to public service face mounting pressure both publicly and privately.

The ADC crisis

Three factions are currently vying for control of the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections. Apart from the David Mark-led faction, the most prominent of all, there is the Nafiu Bala faction and the newly emerged Dumebi Kachikwu faction, each claiming to be the authentic leadership of the party.

Mr Bala was the ADC’s governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Gombe State before becoming the party’s deputy national chairman under the leadership of Ralph Nwosu, whose administration handed over to the Mark-led faction.

Mr Obi and the most notable leaders of the ADC were part of the Mark faction.

The rival factions separately approached the courts over the party’s authentic leadership.

On 1 April, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended recognition of Mr Mark’s leadership following a Court of Appeal order directing all parties to maintain the status quo.

The case originated from the Federal High Court in Abuja, where Mr Bala challenged Mr Mark’s emergence as party chairperson, insisting he should occupy the position.

However, the Supreme Court, in a judgment delivered on Thursday, set aside the appellate court’s status quo order and directed parties back to the Federal High Court for the determination of the substantive suit.

Less than 24 hours after the ruling, INEC published the names of Mr Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, and other leaders of the faction on its website.

Speculation over next move

In recent days, speculation has grown that Mr Obi may join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as he seeks a fresh platform for his 2027 presidential ambition.

The NDC has confirmed ongoing discussions with him, although Mr Obi has not publicly declared whether he will join the party.

In his resignation letter, Mr Obi stressed that his departure from the ADC was not due to personal disagreements with Mr Mark or former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, both of whom he said he respects.

Instead, he said his decision was driven by recurring patterns of internal division, legal uncertainty, and destabilising external forces similar to the challenges he previously faced in the Labour Party.

Mr Obi also expressed concern that integrity, humility, and due process are increasingly viewed as weaknesses in Nigeria’s political space.

Despite leaving the ADC, he reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria’s progress, saying his priority remains addressing insecurity, poverty, and displacement.

He maintained that his political ambition is not about holding office, but about building a just, compassionate, and functional society.

However, many observers had speculated that Mr Obi would leave the ADC if he realised he could not clinch the party’s presidential ticket ahead of other aspirants like ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi.