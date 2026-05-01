The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has re-published the names of David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as the chairman and national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), respectively, on its website.

INEC had, on 1 April, suspended the recognition of Mr Mark and any other leadership of the ADC after the Court of Appeal asked parties to maintain the status quo of events before the suit challenging his (Mark) leadership of the party was filed on 2 September 2025.

The suit had originated from the Federal High Court in Abuja, where a former national vice chairman of the ADC, Nafiu Bala, is challenging the emergence of Mr Mark as the party’s chairperson.

Mr Bala told the court that he should be the chairman instead.

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However, the Supreme Court, in a judgment delivered on Thursday, set aside the order to maintain the status quo from the 12 March appellate court ruling.

READ ALSO: ADC assures party loyalists of victory ahead of Supreme Court decision

The court, however, directed the parties to go back to the Federal High Court in Abuja for a decision on the substantive suit.

Less than 24 hours later after the Supreme Court Judgement, the electoral commission published the names of Messrs Mark, Aregbesola and other leaders of the party on its website.

PREMIUM TIMES’ review of INEC website on Friday showed that the commission also listed Mani Ahmad as the party’s national treasurer; Akibu Dalhatu as the financial secretary and Oserheimen Osunbor, a professor, as the national legal adviser.