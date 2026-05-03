The Board and Management of Premium Times Media Group have restated their commitment to fearless investigative reporting and public accountability.

​The Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, Musikilu Mojeed, made the pledge during the 4th and 5th combined editions of the Premium Times Awards Ceremony held in Abuja on Saturday.

Mr ​Mojeed described the organisation as an institution built on trust, ethical discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the public good.

​He noted that since its inception in 2011, the media outfit’s mission has remained the strengthening of democracy and holding power accountable.

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​”From a modest newsroom here in Abuja, Premium Times has grown into one of Africa’s most respected news platforms.

​”Our investigative reporting has triggered resignations, dismissals, and policy reviews, not because we set out to remove individuals, but because we followed the evidence,” he said.

​He highlighted the platform’s global footprint, including its Pulitzer Prize-winning collaboration on the Panama Papers and the Pandora Papers, which exposed offshore financial networks.

​In his remarks, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Idowu Obasa, announced the establishment of a dedicated fund to ensure the awards were held annually.

​Acknowledging the difficult business climate for media in Nigeria, Dr Obasa pledged to mobilise resources to support the “warriors” in the newsroom.

​”Publishing is not like oil; the money does not flow the same way. But we are committed to creating an environment where young men and women can thrive in their passion for truth,” he said.

Abiodun Adeniyi, a professor of Mass Communication at Baze University, in a presentation titled “Why Premium Times’ Kind of Journalism Matters,” warned against the rise of “information traffickers” in the digital age.

​He commended the organisation for maintaining traditional journalistic ethics, accuracy, balance, and integrity within a virtual space often dominated by misinformation.

​The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high point of the evening was the presentation of awards, accompanied by a cash prize of N500,000 for each category winner.

​The Managing Editor, Idris Akinbajo, said the winners were selected based on depth, investigative rigour, relevance, writing quality, and multimedia integration.

​For the 2024 awards, Folashade Ogunrinde won “Story of the Year” for her investigation into illegal explosive operations, while Kabir Yusuf emerged as “Reporter of the Year” for his coverage of anti-corruption and security.

​Bisi Abidoye was named “Editor of the Year,” while the “Digital Strategist of the Year” award went to Aaron Cole.

​For the 2025 awards, the “Story of the Year” was a joint investigation by Oladeinde Olawoyin and Folashade Ogunrinde on how battery recyclers in Ogun State were poisoning residents with lead.

​Mariam Ileyemi emerged as “Reporter of the Year” for her consistent reporting on development issues. At the same time, Nike Adebowale was named “Editor of the Year” for her leadership on the health and development desk.

​Esther Adaji and Aaron Cole were named “Digital Strategists of the Year,” while Abiodun Ojo won the “Business Development Staff of the Year” award.

​The ceremony received accolades from key stakeholders, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

​The FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, recalled that a Premium Times investigation into delays in issuing driver’s licenses prompted the agency to overhaul its infrastructure.

​”Today, we have moved to direct biometric capturing and instant issuance because of that report.

“Continue to do your work; we shall continue to partner to make Nigeria’s roads safe,” Mohammed said.

​The Chairman of the FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ms Grace Ike, also commended the organisation for appreciating journalists who go beyond filing stories to making a tangible national impact.

(NAN)