The anti-corruption agency, ICPC, is set to release the immediate past Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, hours after the death of his mother.

Mr El-Rufai’s son announced the imminent release on X on Friday.

The ICPC, which has detained the former governor for about a month over corruption allegations, had refused to release him; saying his detention was based on a valid court order.

However, on Friday afternoon, Mr El-Rufai’s mother, Umma El-Rufai, was announced dead.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that a few hours after her death, the National Security Officer, Nuhu Ribadu, whom Mr El-Rufai had repeatedly claimed was behind his ordeal, mourned the death of Mrs El-Rufai.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, the matriarch of the El-Rufai family. I have fond memories of shared moments with her and her motherly care. At a time like this, words can offer little comfort for such a profound loss. My heartfelt condolences to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the entire family. May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings, grant her eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus, and give the family the strength to bear this loss,” Mr Ribadu wrote on X.

Mr El-Rufai’s imminent release was announced by his son, Bashir El-Rufai on X at 9:56 p.m. on Saturday.

“My beloved great legend of a father (@elrufai) is being released from his unlawful & illegal detention at the hands of one of the most corrupt agencies in the Federal Republic of Nigeria that is a lame excuse of a pathetic institution.

“Thank you all for all the support. Our family shall never forget these times. We have overcome, as the El-Rufai’s always do,” he wrote.

The ICPC has yet to confirm the release at the time of this report.

More details later…