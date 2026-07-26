The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have directed members of its affiliated health sector unions at the Federal University of Technology Akure Teaching Hospital (FUTATH) to commence an indefinite strike beginning at midnight on Sunday (today).

The strike follows the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued to the hospital’s management by the unions over the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) relating to the enrolment of workers on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) through an authenticated nominal roll.

In a notice jointly signed by the Ondo State Chairman of the NLC, Ademola Olapade, and his TUC counterpart, Clement Fatuase, the unions directed all affiliated unions to withdraw their services with effect from 12:00 a.m. on Sunday “until further notice.”

They also instructed members to stage a peaceful picketing of the hospital on Monday, 27 July, in support of the implementation of the MoU and the protection of the rights of affected workers.

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According to the notice, the strike became necessary following the failure of the relevant authorities to address the unions’ demands after the expiration of the ultimatum.

The demands are the immediate enrolment of all workers listed on the authenticated nominal roll into the IPPIS without discrimination, an end to any practice compelling workers to renounce lawful trade union membership, the cessation of alleged intimidation and victimisation of labour leaders and union members, and full compliance with the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding.

The notice reads: “Following the expiration of the seven (7) days ultimatum without any resolution, the Organized Labour in Ondo State hereby directs all affiliates of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in FUTATH to commence an indefinite industrial action.

“Accordingly, all affiliates are to withdraw their services with effect from 12:00 midnight on Sunday, 26th July, 2026, until further notice.

“Furthermore, all affiliate unions are directed to mobilize their members for a peaceful picketing of FUTATH on Monday, 27th July, 2026, in support of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the protection of the rights of the affected workers

“This directive follows the failure of the appropriate authorities to address the legitimate demands of Organized Labour.

All affiliates are enjoined to ensure total compliance with this directive.

Effective Date: Sunday, 26th July, 2026

Commencement Time: 12:00 Midnight

“An Injury to One is an Injury to All.”

This strike notice comes despite the ongoing efforts by the Federal Ministry of Health to resolve the dispute.

Labour failed to meet with a delegation of the Ministry, led by Deputy Director and Resident Labour Desk Officer, Festus Igbinosun, on Friday for a scheduled reconciliatory discussions.

The planned meeting was postponed after the leadership of the unions requested a new date, citing unavoidable engagements in a letter dated 23 July.

The Chief Medical Director of FUTATH, Olusegun Ojo, welcomed the intervention of the Minister of Health and Social Welfare in the crisis.

He said the management had consistently engaged the unions through dialogue and maintained that repeated industrial actions had disrupted patient care, clinical services and the hospital’s developmental efforts.

Mr Ojo reaffirmed the management’s commitment to dialogue, due process and an open-door policy, while appealing for continued support from the Federal Ministry of Health and labour leaders to achieve a lasting resolution of the dispute.