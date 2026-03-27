Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has sent his condolences to former governor Nasir El-Rufai, whose mother, Umma El-Rufai, died on Friday.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Kaduna State Government and its people, Mr Sani described the departed matriarch as a woman of “rare grace, moral clarity, and quiet strength,” whose life was defined by compassion, humility, and service to humanity.

“Hajiya Umma El-Rufai was not only a devoted mother and matriarch, but also a steady source of counsel and reconciliation in her community,” the governor said. “She embodied enduring values of faith, patience, and generosity, extending kindness to the vulnerable and dignity to all.”

Mr Sani said he stood in “solemn solidarity” with the bereaved family, praying that Almighty Allah would forgive her shortcomings, accept her good deeds, and grant her eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed for strength and comfort for the family to bear what he described as a profound loss.

Family confirmation

The death had been confirmed by a son of the former governor, who is a member of the House of Representatives, Bello El-Rufai, in a post on his Facebook page on Friday.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. From Allah SWT we came, and to Him we shall all return. I would like to inform the public of the demise of my grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, who passed away a few hours ago. She is the biological mother of our father, Nasir El-Rufai. We are grateful for the life she lived and may Allah SWT bless her gentle soul. May He bless the souls of the parents we have lost. On behalf of our family, we seek your prayers,” he wrote.

El-Rufai and Uba Sani

Mr Sani and Mr El-Rufai had a long political relationship that predates the latter’s tenure as Kaduna governor. Both figures operated within reform-oriented political circles and worked closely during Mr El-Rufai’s administration from 2015 to 2023.

During that period, Mr Sani emerged as a key political ally, playing a significant role in the state’s governance architecture.

Mr El-Rufai is widely regarded as shaping Mr Sani’s political ascent.

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election, Mr El-Rufai backed Mr Sani as his preferred successor.

Mr Sani went on to win the election and assume office, pledging continuity while also setting his own governance priorities.

Despite recent political and legal developments involving Mr El-Rufai, Mr Sani’s message highlights the enduring personal and political ties between the two leaders, particularly in moments of private grief.