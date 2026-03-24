The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Tuesday arraigned former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai over allegations of inflated severance pays and years-long dollar-denominated cash deposits in his bank account.

The commission arraigned him before the Federal High Court in Kaduna on 10 money laundering charges.

The charges involve alleged inflated N579.7 severance pays and years-long fraudulent deposits totalling $817,900 into his domiciliary account.

Mr El-Rufai, who appeared in court in green agbada with a cap to match, was arraigned alongside a co-defendant Joel Adoga.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges read to them on Tuesday.

In the charges filed on 18 March, ICPC accused Mr El-Rufai of fraudulently taking inflated severance pay of about N289.8 million at the end of each of his two terms in office, instead of N20 million that he was legitimately entitled to on each occasion.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Mr El-Rufai took the first N289.8 million in September 2020 – after completing his first term in office in May 2019 – and the second N289.8 million in January 2023 – months before the end of his second term in May 2023.

The pays totalled N579.7 million, instead of the about N40 million he was entitled to for the two terms.

In the other eight counts, ICPC accused Mr El-Rufai of receiving deposits of alleged proceeds of corruption and fraud totalling $817,900 in tranches in his Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) domiciliary account. He allegedly received the deposits while serving as the governor of Kaduna State.

ICPC said Mr El-Rufai, who served two terms as governor from May 2015 to May 2023, received the deposits in tranches, ranging from $4,000 to $320,800. He allegedly received the deposits in the same domiciliary account from various individuals between 2016 and March 2023.

His co-defendant, Mr Adoga, appeared as a defendant in only one out of the 10 counts. But the commission named him in another count as one of the persons who deposited money in Mr El-Rufai’s dollar domiciliary account.

Security blockade

Tension ran high in Kaduna ahead of the arraignment on Tuesday, with security operatives barring journalists from accessing the courtroom.

There was overwhelming presence of security agents on the premises and surroundings of the court on Tuesday.

The court, located in the same area as the Nigerian Defence Academy and the Kaduna State House, witnessed an extraordinary deployment of security personnel, comprising officers of the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The security operatives sealed off the court premises.

They barred journalists from accessing the courtroom during the proceedings, raising concerns over transparency in a case that is already drawing national attention.

Mr El-Rufai arrived at the court premises at about 9:00 a.m. in a white Hilux vehicle but remained inside for over 30 minutes.

Accompanied by ICPC operatives, he eventually stepped out shortly before 10:00 a.m., appearing composed, smiling and briefly acknowledging supporters before he was swiftly escorted into the courtroom.

The security officers formed a phalanx, restricting movement within and around the court complex.

Access roads were cordoned off amid fears of a possible breakdown of law and order, leaving commuters stranded and businesses disrupted.

PREMIUM TIMES saw a few of Mr El-Rufai’s political associates and former aides around the court on Tuesday.

They included then-Governor El-Rufai’s Chief of Staff Bashir Sa’idu and the ex-governor’s long-time ally Ja’afaru Sani who also served in his administration as a commissioner.

Breakdown of charges

Two out of the 10 charges centre on the alleged severance pay fraud.

ICPC accused Mr El-Rufai taking the first N289.8 million as his severance pay at the end of his first term in office and the other N289.8 million for his second term. The prosecution alleged that Mr El-Rufai was only legitimately entitled to about N20 million on each occasion.

The commission added that each of the pays “represents 300% of your annual basic salary which you reasonably ought to have known that such fund formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: corruption.”

It said the offences were contrary to Section 18(2}(d) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition} Act, 2022.

In the rest of the counts, ICPC accused him of receiving proceeds of corruption and fraud in dollars from various individuals between 2016 and March 2023, while he was serving as governor.

The commission alleged that at various times in Abuja and Kaduna during the period, the individuals deposited various sums of cash in dollars, totalling $817,900, in Mr El-Rufai’s GTB domiciliary account 0023824985.

It alleged that Mr El-Rufai, subsequently took possession of the funds, when he reasonably ought to have known that such funds formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act like corruption and fraud.

It alleged that the acts constituted an offence contrary to Section 18(2}(d) and punishable under Section 18{3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

For instance, in Count 3, ICPC alleged that between September 2017 and March 2023 in Abuja and Kaduna, Mr El-Rufai, while being a public officer as the elected Kaduna State governor “directly took control of the total sum of $320,800 deposited into your Guaranty Trust Bank domiciliary account” in different tranches by one Joel Adoga.

In Count 4, the commission alleged that in May 2022, Mr El-Rufai took possession of $155,800 deposited in the same account by Peter Akagu Jones, who was said to be at large.

In Count 5, ICPC similarly accused Mr El-Rufai of taking control of $305,300 deposited in the GTB domiciliary account by Ajayi Ayodele, who was also said to be on the run.

ICPC alleged in Count 6 that in April 2016 in Asokoro, Abuja, Mr El-Rufai directly took possession of $7,000 deposited in the same GTB account by Umar Farouq (now at large).

In Count 7, Mr El-Rufai was accused of directly taking possession of $5,000 in June 2016. ICPC claimed that Umar Saleh, who is reportedly on the run, deposited the money into the same GTB account belonging to Mr El-Rufai.

Count 8 also alleged that n December 2016 at Kaduna, Mr El-Rufai directly took possession of $4,000 deposited in the account by Umar Farouk Saleh said to be at large.

Count 9 also alleged that in October 2017 at Kaduna, Mr El-Rufai directly took possession of $10,000.00 deposited into the same account by Umar Farouq (now at large).

In Count 10, ICPC alleged that sometime in July 2019 at Wuse, Abuja, Messrs El-Rufai and Adoga “did conspire to disguise the origin of $10,000″ which was said to be deposited into Mr El-Rufai’s GTB account. The depositor’s name was not mentioned.

The count is the only one in which Mr Adoga was named as a co-defendant.

Both men denied the charges.

Residents unsettled by heightened security

Meanwhile, the heavy security presence unsettled residents and traders around the court on Tuesday.

“I thought it was a major security threat, maybe bandits or something worse,” said a trader near the court premises. “We were all scared before we realised it was about El-Rufai.”

Another commuter, Ibrahim Ali, described the situation as intimidating. “Everywhere was blocked. Security officers were stopping people and vehicles. It felt like something very serious was happening.”

A commercial driver, Sani Lawal, added: “I had to take a longer route because the roads were closed. Nobody explained anything to us. It created panic.”

Background

ICPC rearrested Mr El Rufai on 18 February as soon as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) released him after two days of detaining him over corruption allegations.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier this month that the ICPC explained in a court filing that it was detaining Mr El-Rufai to conclude his investigation.

ICPC gave the explanation in a filing opposing a suit Mr El-Rufai filed the suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, alleging that his arrest and detention violated his fundamental rights. He asked the court to declare the actions of the anti-graft agencies unlawful and to award him N1 billion in damages.

But the ICPC said it started investigating Mr El-Rufa after receiving a petition accusing him and officials of his administration of financial misconduct between 2015 and 2023.

The petition raised allegations relating to loans obtained by the Kaduna State Government, procurement processes, transfers from government accounts and payments to companies and individuals.

ICPC said it began preliminary investigations and obtained documents from banks and government institutions. It then issued an invitation letter dated 9 February.

Mr El-Rufai is also facing prosecution by the State Security Service (SSS) over alleged phone-tapping claims involving the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed 23 April for his arraignment in that case.

The former governor ha schallenged some of the actions taken against him in court, including a search conducted at his Abuja residence, which he described as unlawful.

He also filed a N1 billion suit against the ICPC, the Inspector-General of Police, and others, seeking to nullify the search warrant used for the operation and restrain authorities from relying on items recovered during the search.

The ICPC and the police have opposed the suit, maintaining that the search was conducted lawfully based on a valid court order.

He has denied any wrongdoing and described the investigations as politically motivated.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, ICPC’s spokesperson, John Odey, stated that Mr El-Rufai and Joel Adoga would appear before the Federal High Court in Kaduna for arraignment on charges in the case marked FHC/KD/73/2026.

The agency added that it also filed a separate case marked KDH/KAD/ICPC/01/26 before the Kaduna State High Court against Mr El-Rufai and another co-defendant, Amadu Sule.

“The charges in the State High Court case range from abuse of office, fraud, and intent to commit fraud to conferring undue advantage, among others,” Mr Odey said. He added that the state High Court has yet to fix a date for arraignment.