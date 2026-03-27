President Bola Tinubu and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu have commiserated with their political adversary, Nasir El-Rufai, over the death of his mother.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr El-Rufai’s mother, Umma El-Rufai, died on Friday.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sends profound condolences to former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, on the loss of his beloved mother, Hajiya Umma, who passed away today in Cairo, after an illness,” presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga wrote in a statement.

“President Tinubu described the late matriarch of the El-Rufai family as a mother who lived a remarkable life and raised children and grandchildren who have contributed greatly to our nation.”

Mr Onanuga then provided direct quotes from the president.

“Nasir, please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved mother, Hajiya Umma, which happened today in Cairo. As someone who had also lost an old mother, I share in your grief. I understand the depth of your loss.

“Losing a mother is a pain unlike any other. I know that no words can fully ease your sorrow, but I pray that the memories of her love, wisdom, and guidance bring you comfort in the days ahead. I also hope you find strength in the remarkable life she lived and the values she instilled in the entire family.

“As firm believers in Allah, we are convinced that she has played her part in this world as laid out for her by the Almighty and has gone back to her maker.

“I join family, friends, and well-wishers in mourning with you. May Allah grant your dear mother Aljannah Firdaus,” the president added.

In his message shared on X, Mr Ribadu wrote,

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, the matriarch of the El-Rufai family. I have fond memories of shared moments with her and her motherly care. At a time like this, words can offer little comfort for such a profound loss. My heartfelt condolences to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the entire family. May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings, grant her eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus, and give the family the strength to bear this loss.”

Mr El-Rufai was a key supporter of Mr Tinubu in the build up to the 2023 presidential election and played a key role in ensuring that the latter emerged as the APC flag bearer.

The president nominated him as a minister buy the Senate rejected his nomination and anti-corruption agencies commenced probe of his tenure as Kaduna governor. Mr El-Rufai blamed Mr Ribadu for his ordeal.

The former Kaduna governor later joined the opposition party, ADC, and became a fierce critic of the president.