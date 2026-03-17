At least 15 people have been killed after suspected bandits launched a reprisal attack on communities in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State on Tuesday, in what appears to be the first major breach of a fragile peace accord that had held for over a year.

The attack occurred around midday in Falale and Kadobe villages, according to the police and the Katsina State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Jibia, a border area that has long experienced banditry, had recorded relative calm following a locally brokered peace arrangement involving security agencies, community leaders and armed groups.

How the violence started

Police said the incident began when a group of vigilantes on patrol intercepted three suspected “repentant” bandits in Falale village.

The Katsina State Police Command spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, said the encounter led to a gunfight during which the three suspects were killed.

Reprisal attack

Authorities said the killings triggered a retaliatory assault by armed bandits on the community.

“Following this incident, a group of suspected armed bandits launched a reprisal attack on the village, leading to the death of 15 persons,” the police said in a statement.

The state government also confirmed the casualty figure, noting that the violence spread across Falale and nearby Kadobe village.

Conflicting accounts

However, the sequence of events remains unclear.

A local source familiar with the situation told PREMIUM TIMES that the bandits were believed to have been returning from an operation outside Jibia when they were confronted by vigilantes. The account could not be independently verified.

The source suggested that the confrontation may have occurred amid confusion over the movements of armed groups, which could have contributed to the escalation.

Security response

Security agencies, including the police, the State Security Service (SSS), and local vigilante groups, were deployed to the area.

Authorities said the joint response helped to restore calm and prevent further casualties.

“Normalcy has been restored… Investigation into the matter has commenced,” the police said.

The Katsina State government said it is working with security agencies and community leaders to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Fragile peace

Officials noted that Jibia had remained largely peaceful for over a year prior to the incident, following security measures and local peace efforts.

The government urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with ongoing investigations.

The latest violence further reveals the fragility of informal peace arrangements in conflict-affected communities, where miscalculations and retaliatory attacks can quickly reverse hard-won stability.