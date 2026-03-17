On Monday, students of Jesus College, Otukpo, in Benue State, resumed school for their terminal examinations only to find their classrooms and other facilities badly damaged by a windstorm.

The principal of the school, Simon Omala, told PREMIUM TIMES that the storm on Friday night destroyed classrooms, staff quarters, laboratories, and other facilities within the school compound.

“The windstorm blew down almost everything in the school. Staff quarters, classrooms, the staff room, and the exam hall. Virtually everything was affected,” Mr Omala said.

According to him, the students had gone home when the storm occurred, but returned on Monday to find a heavily damaged school.

“This morning, the students came to continue their terminal examinations. They were shocked by the level of destruction,” he said.

Founded in 1954 by the Methodist Church, Jesus College has been taken over by the state government and currently has over 400 students.

Mr Omala said at least 12 classrooms had their roofs blown off, while other unused structures within the premises were also damaged.

Laboratory facilities were not spared in the incident.

“Our ICT laboratory was affected. Rainwater soaked some of the equipment. Electronics do not survive such exposure, so some of the facilities have already been damaged,” he said.

Although the students are continuing their examinations, the principal said the process is being managed under difficult conditions.

“We are managing temporary arrangements for them to finish their exams. Some will write in the chapel and other spaces that were not completely destroyed,” he explained.

He said the students would finish their examinations on Wednesday, before the school temporarily closes to allow authorities to assess the damage and begin repairs.

The situation, he said, raises concerns for final-year students who are preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which begins in April.

“Students are supposed to read in their classrooms and prepare well. With the structures destroyed, it will bring a lot of inconvenience to them,” he said.

Education officials assess damage

The Area Education Officer for Otukpo, Bernard Oga, who visited the school, described the destruction as severe.

“It is really devastating. Almost the whole school is down,” Mr Oga told PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the situation had been reported to the state ministry of education.

“I have sent pictures of the destruction to the Commissioner for Education. We have also been asked to print and submit a detailed report,” he said.

Mr Oga added that other schools in the area were also affected by the storm.

“I will still go to Wesley High School, St Monica’s and Bishop Okoche to see the extent of the damage there,” he said.

Traditional ruler seeks emergency intervention

The windstorm also affected homes and businesses in Otukpo town, prompting the Och’Idoma, Elaigwu Odogbo, to call for emergency assistance for affected residents.

In a statement issued through the Mayor of Otukpo, Ignatius Ogbogo, the traditional ruler appealed to both the federal and Benue State governments, as well as the National Emergency Management Agency, for urgent intervention.

“What we welcomed as the first rain of the year has unfortunately brought unexpected hardship to many households,” the statement said.

According to the statement, several homes were damaged, and some families were displaced.

The traditional ruler called for emergency relief supplies for affected families and the rehabilitation of the town’s drainage infrastructure to prevent future flooding.

Similar storm devastates Kogi community

A similar incident was reported in Ejuku community in Yagba East Local Government Area of neighbouring Kogi State, where residents said a storm destroyed nearly 40 houses on 12 March.

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Community leaders said families were left without shelter following the incident and appealed to the Kogi State Government and local political representatives for urgent assistance.

According to residents, no official relief had reached the community several days after the disaster.

They urged authorities to provide emergency support and help affected families rebuild their homes.

Back in Otukpo, school authorities say their immediate concern remains ensuring that students complete their ongoing examinations safely while awaiting government and community support to rebuild the damaged facilities.