A magistrate’s court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Tuesday, remanded a 22-year-old man, Success Eze, for allegedly defiling a minor.

The prosecutor, Ayodeji Aina, said the defendant committed the offence on 5 March in Ogotun-Ekiti.

Mr Aina, a police inspector, alleged that the defendant defiled his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter.

He said that the victim came home from her mother’s shop to get something and met the defendant in the house. The prosecutor said the suspected entered the victim mother’s room, covered her mouth and defiled her.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant at the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The magistrate,Olatomiwa Daramola, subsequently ordered the remand of the defendant at a correctional facility pending the issuance of legal advice.

He adjourned the case until 13 April for mention.

(NAN)