A Lagos State coroner’s court at Yaba on Wednesday commenced an inquest into the death of 21-month-old Nkanu Nnamdi Esege, the toddler son of Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nkanu died in January following complications during medical procedures at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital in Lagos, sparking widespread grief and concern over pediatric medical care.

The family issued a legal notice to Euracare Hospital through the law firm of Kemi Pinheiro, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), alleging that Nkanu’s death was avoidable and resulted from medical negligence.

According to the notice, the toddler, sedated with propofol, suffered severe complications while being transferred within the hospital.

Mrs Adichie and her husband Ivara Esege, who is a medical doctor, cited inadequate monitoring, improper dosing, lack of supplemental oxygen, insufficient medical staff, and delays in responding to his deteriorating condition.

The notice also questioned whether informed consent was properly obtained and requested certified copies of all medical records and evidence relating to Nkanu’s care.

It warned that the destruction of evidence could have legal consequences.

But Euracare has denied wrongdoing, stating that Nkanu was critically ill on referral and that all care provided followed established clinical protocols.

The Lagos State Government intervened, tasking the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to investigate alongside the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

The agencies are reviewing hospital practices, professional conduct, and patient safety standards.

Court proceedings

During a preliminary court session on Wednesday, Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji said the court received an application from the Chief Coroner following a request by the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Lawal Pedro, to hold an inquest.

She noted that the Lagos State Government also considers itself bereaved.

“The Lagos State Government is also bereaved; that is why the Attorney-General has taken this step. It is not just the family of the deceased that is affected,” the magistrate said.

The court session was intended to determine whether a full inquest should proceed.

Ms Adetunji directed all parties to file witness statements ahead of the next hearing and stressed that an autopsy is the starting point of every inquest.

The lawyer representing the family, Mr Pinheiro, said the parents are seeking justice for their child and plan to present evidence alleging gross medical negligence, possible overdose, wrongful prescription, improper administration of propofol, and misdiagnosis.

The family intends to call five independent medical professionals, including an anesthesiologist, a pediatric anaesthesia specialist, a radiologist, an intensivist, and Mr Esege.

Mr Pinheiro requested that Euracare preserve all physical and electronic evidence from 6 January, including CCTV footage, monitoring data, pharmacy records, emergency equipment logs, internal communications, and morbidity and mortality reviews.

Ms Adetunji ruled that Euracare would present its case first, followed by the family, then Atlantis Hospital.

The court adjourned the matter until 14 April.