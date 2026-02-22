The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Joshua Ishaku of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the Bwari Area Council chairmanship election.

Mohammed Nurudeen, the Returning Officer for the Bwari chairmanship election, who announced the results on Sunday in Bwari, disclosed that Mr Ishaku polled a total of 18,466 votes and therefore declared him the winner.

“I am the returning officer for the 2026 FCT Area Council, Bwari chairmanship held on Feb. 21, 2026.

“That Joshua Ishaku, having certified the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Mr Nurudeen, a professor, also said that the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored a total of 4,254 votes, while that of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) scored 3,515 votes to come second and third places, respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairmanship election was conducted in 10 wards of the council, namely: Igu, Shere, Dutse, Ushafa, Byazhin, Kuduru, Kubwa, Usuma, Bwari Central and Kawu.

(NAN)