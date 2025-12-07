The Benin Republic presidency says that President Patrice Talon is safe and the army is regaining control from the coup plotters.

This comes shortly after a group of military officers appeared on Benin national television Sunday morning, declaring the removal of the president and all state institutions.

The group of army officials described themselves as the Military Committee for Refoundation.

However, according to AFP, the president’s office said Mr Talon is safe and that the army is regaining control.

“This is a small group of people who only control the television.

“The regular army is regaining control. The city and the country are completely secure,” the agency quoted the Benin presidency as saying.

This coup is the latest in West Africa, coming a few days after the military takeover of the government in Guinea-Bissau.

More details coming…