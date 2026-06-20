Josiah Oluwole, Folashade Ogunrinde, Oluwakemi Adelagun and Emmanuel Agbo

Voting has been concluded in some polling units in Ekiti State, where residents are electing who governs the state for the next four years.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that voting commenced at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday in many of the 2,445 polling units in the 16 local government areas of the state.

The turnout for the election in which candidates of 14 parties are jostling for the governorship seat was impressive in some areas, while it was low in several other places.

Our reporters on the ground have observed several cases of vote buying in many polling units.

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Ekiti has 1,059,360 registered voters, but only 1,028,929 of them who collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were eligible to participate in the poll held in the polling units spread across the 177 wards of the 16 local government areas in the South-west state.

Results will be announced by the INEC’s presiding officers in each polling unit before collations are done at two levels – the wards and the local governments – before the final collation expected to take place at the INEC headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Follow this page for live updates of the results from polling units.

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