The Independent National Electoral Commission is set to commence the formal announcement of the final results of the Ekiti State governorship election.

The final collation of results is being done at the INEC headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that voting commenced at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday in many of the 2,445 polling units in the state. At the end of voting, the results were announced for each polling unit.

The results from polling units were collated across the state’s 177 wards before further collation was conducted in each of the 16 local government areas.

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Ekiti has 1,059,360 registered voters, but only 1,028,929 of them who collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were eligible to participate in the election in the South-west state. A total of 14 parties are taking part in the election, with incumbent governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC considered the frontrunner.

At the state headquarters, INEC will formally announce the results for each local government before declaring an overall winner. A candidate can only be declared the winner if they score the highest number of votes and also score at least 25 per cent of the votes in two-thirds of the local governments (11 local governments in Ekiti).

Follow this page for the final results as declared by INEC.

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