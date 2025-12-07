The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Joash Amupitan, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), “to promptly account for the missing or diverted N55.9 billion meant for the purchase of smart card readers, ballot papers, result sheets and other election materials for the 2019 general elections.”

SERAP said the grave allegations are documented in the latest annual report published by the Auditor-General on 9 September 2025.

SERAP also urged him to “disclose the names of the contractors that reportedly collected over N55.9 billion for the purchase of smart card readers, ballot papers, result sheets and other election materials for the 2019 general elections, including details of the directors and shareholders as well as the contractors’ addresses.”

SERAP urged him to “refer these grave violations of constitutional and international standards to appropriate anticorruption agencies for prosecution, as appropriate, and to ensure the full recovery of proceeds of corruption.”

In the letter dated 6 December 2025 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “INEC must operate without corruption if the commission is to uphold Nigerians’ right to participation in their own government.”

SERAP said, “Allegations of corruption in the supply of smart card readers, ballot papers, result sheets and other election materials directly undermine Nigerians’ right to participate in elections that are free, fair, transparent, and credible.”

According to SERAP, “INEC cannot properly carry out its constitutional and statutory responsibilities to conduct free and fair elections in the country if it continues to fail to uphold the basic principles of transparency, accountability and the rule of law.”

The letter, read in part: “These allegations also constitute abuse of public office and show the urgent need by INEC under your leadership to commit to transparency, accountability, clean governance and the rule of law.”

“According to the recently published 2022 audited report by the Auditor General of the Federation (AGF), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ‘irregularly paid’ over N5.3 billion [N5,312,238,499.39] ‘to a contractor for the supply of Smart Card Readers for the 2019 general elections.’”

“The contract was awarded without prior approval from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Federal Executive Council. The payment was also ‘made without any document and any evidence of supplies to the commission.’”

“INEC claimed approval was not sought because ‘the supply of smart card readers falls under national defence or national security and therefore exempted under the Procurement Act.’”

“But the Auditor-General rejected the claim as ‘alien to the Procurement Act’, and stated that ‘INEC ought to have received a Certificate of No Objection from the BPP for the contract.’” He is concerned that the money ‘may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“INEC also reportedly ‘paid over N4.5 billion [N4,505,220,044.06] to six contractors for ballot papers/result sheets’, but ‘the payments were without any documentary evidence of supply from the contractors.’ There was ‘no evidence of advertisement, bid submission, bid evaluation, approvals and no Certificate of No Objection’.”

“There was also ‘no evidence of the contractors’ eligibility’, as ‘INEC failed to show the contractors’ Tax clearance certificate, pension clearance certificate, NSITF certificate, ITF certificate of compliance, and BPP registration.’”

“The Auditor-General is concerned that the money ‘may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“INEC reportedly paid over N331 million [N331,228,070.04] to ‘some contractors in doubtful circumstances as several payments had contradictory supporting documents.’”

“The contract ‘for the supply of 25 pieces of generating sets was dated 28 December 2019 but the receipt for the payment was issued 12 months before the contract, that is, 15 January 2019.’ The contractors ‘were paid even before the award of the contracts.’”

“INEC claimed that these infractions are justified for the ‘Commission to ensure that the 2019 general elections were concluded and to avoid what would have been a deep constitutional crisis’, but the Auditor-General considered the commission’s response ‘unsatisfactory.’”

“The Auditor-General is concerned that the money ‘may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“INEC also reportedly failed ‘to deduct over N2.1 billion [N2,193,484,804.06] of stamp duty from contractors between 2018 and 2019.’ According to the Auditor-General, ‘there were no justifiable reasons by the Commission for the failure to deduct and remit the stamp duty.’”

“INEC claimed it did not receive ‘any circular requesting it to deduct stamp duty from contract payments to contractors’, but the Auditor-General considered the commission’s response ‘unsatisfactory.’”

“The Auditor-General is concerned that the money ‘may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“INEC also failed to ‘retire over N630 million [N630,625,319.80] of cash advances granted to some officers of the Commission. Some officers ‘were granted multiple advances when the previous ones had not been retired.’”

“The Auditor-General is concerned that the money ‘may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“The Commission also ‘awarded contracts of over N41 billion [N41,312,066,801.00] for the printing of ballot papers, result sheets, and voting point result sheets for various elections’, but ‘without due process.’ According to the Auditor-General, ‘there was no evidence that the contractors were eligible to carry out such contracts.’”

“There ‘was also no evidence of previous work carried out by the contractors, as some of the contractors were Civil Engineering Constructions Company, Oil and Gas Company and Importer of Building Materials, among others, in violation of paragraph 2909 of the Financial Regulations.’”

“The contracts ‘were also awarded without the Federal Executive Council’s approval, and ‘No Objection’ approval from the BPP.’ The Auditor-General is concerned that the money ‘may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“INEC also ‘irregularly awarded a contract for the supply of 4 Toyota Land Cruisers to the Commission for over N297 million [N297,777,776.00].’ The ‘contract was awarded without the approval by the Federal Executive Council.’”

“The ‘market survey carried out showed that the price of Toyota Land Cruiser in 2019 was not above N50 million’, but the commission claimed it paid N74 million for each Toyota Land Cruiser.’”

“The Auditor-General is concerned that the money ‘may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“These grim allegations by the Auditor-General suggest a grave violation of the public trust and the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], national anticorruption laws, and the country’s international obligations.”

“INEC cannot ensure impartial administration of future elections if these allegations are not satisfactorily addressed, suspected perpetrators including the contractors involved are not prosecuted and the proceeds of corruption are not fully recovered.”

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and INEC to comply with our request in the public interest.